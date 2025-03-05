Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 10:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / MoC inked for India's 1st API, green hydrogen, ethanol facility in Himachal

MoC inked for India's 1st API, green hydrogen, ethanol facility in Himachal

The Rs 1,400 crore-project will be set up in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN), Solan district, and is expected to create 1,000 jobs

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, present at the signing, reaffirmed the state's goal to become a 'green energy' state by March 2026

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday (March 5) signed a Memorandum of Commitment (MoC) with Chandigarh-based Spray Engineering Devices Ltd to establish India’s first integrated manufacturing facility for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Green Hydrogen, and 2G Ethanol. The Rs 1,400 crore-project will be set up in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN), Solan district, and is expected to create 1,000 jobs.  
 
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, present at the signing, reaffirmed the state's goal to become a 'green energy' state by March 2026. The project will initially require 30 MW of green hydrogen, with demand expected to rise to 50 MW. CM Sukhu urged the company to complete the facility within a year.  
 
 
The MoC was signed by Yunus, director of Industries, on behalf of the state and Managing Director Vivek Verma for the company. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, MLA Sanjay Awasthy, and other officials also attended the event.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

