Bank of India mulls another tranche of Rs 5,000 crore infrastructure bonds

To conduct brand recall survey for image enhancement; explores idea to appoint brand ambassador

Among the first to exit PCA in February 2019, BOI has significantly reduced its gross non-performing assets (NPA) from 16.3 per cent in Q3 FY20 to 13.3 per cent in December quarter

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Taking advantage of soft interest rate trends, public sector lender Bank of India (BoI) is looking to raise an additional Rs 5,000 crore through infrastructure bonds. 
In the last week of November, BoI raised Rs 5,000 crore through a 10-year infrastructure bond issuance at a coupon rate of 7.41 per cent. In July, BoI had raised Rs 5,000 crore through a similar 10-year infrastructure bond offering at a slightly higher coupon rate of 7.54 per cent. In total, the Mumbai-based lender has raised Rs 10,000 crore in two tranches.
 
BoI officials said the appetite for infrastructure bonds is good. The plan to raise an additional Rs 5,000 crore is still in the discussion stage. The bank may go to the board for approval to raise additional amounts through infrastructure bonds depending on liquidity conditions and pricing trends in the market, they added.
 
 
There was robust investment demand from institutional investors for long-tenure bonds from government-owned banks, despite tight liquidity conditions in the banking system. Commercial banks’ infrastructure bond issuances in FY25 are projected to exceed Rs 1 trillion, almost double the amount raised in FY24, bond dealers said.
 
State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and Indian Bank have also raised sizable amounts through infrastructure bonds in the current financial year. 
These bonds are particularly advantageous for banks as they are exempt from regulatory reserve requirements such as the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) and cash reserve ratio (CRR).
 
Working for image enhancement, makeover 

Danfoss aims to ramp up local manufacturing capabilities over next 5 yrs

Meanwhile, BoI, the Mumbai-based lender, has also begun groundwork for image enhancement and brand-building exercises. It is on the lookout for advisory or consultancy firms to assess brand recall and outdoor advertising activities. It has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) for this exercise. It is exploring the idea of having a brand ambassador for the bank.
 
Another BoI executive said one of the board members suggested assessing the impact of the kind of publicity the bank is doing and how to measure the actual increase in business or its positive impact.
 
The option is also open to exploring the feasibility of appointing a brand ambassador/endorser for enhancing image and brand positioning. It is still a very preliminary idea at this stage, they added.
 
Two public sector banks, the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda, have already appointed cricket icons as ambassadors. Last year in October, SBI roped in M S Dhoni to strengthen connections, especially with the younger population. This year in October, BoB signed Sachin Tendulkar as the bank’s Global Brand Ambassador under a three-year deal.
 

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

