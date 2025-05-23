Friday, May 23, 2025 | 09:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Google renews Bengaluru office lease for five years at ₹90 crore rent

Google renews Bengaluru office lease for five years at ₹90 crore rent

The tech giant has renewed its lease on 8.7 lakh sq ft at Bagmane Capital Business Park, paying ₹7.5 crore monthly for space across Kyoto East and West Towers

The tech park was launched in 2017, while Google initially leased its office space there in 2022 (Photo: Reuters)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Google IT Services India has renewed its lease for 8.7 lakh square feet (sq ft) of office space in Bengaluru for five more years at a monthly rent of ₹7.5 crore (₹90 crore per annum), according to lease-related documents reviewed via Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm.
 
The office space is spread across two adjacent towers in the Bagmane Capital Business Park — Kyoto East Tower and Kyoto West Tower. This space is close to Google’s largest and fourth campus in India, Google Ananta, which has a seating capacity of 5,000 employees.
 
The company has renewed the lease for a chargeable area of 4.52 lakh sq ft in Kyoto East Tower at a monthly rent of ₹3.9 crore, equating to ₹86.25 per sq ft. It has also paid a security deposit of ₹20.32 crore for the space.
 
 
In Kyoto West Tower, Google has renewed the lease for 4.2 lakh sq ft of office space at a monthly rent of ₹3.6 crore, also at ₹86.25 per sq ft. A security deposit of ₹18.12 crore has been paid for this space.
 
The lease transaction was registered with the relevant administrative authorities in April 2025. 

Google has leased the space from Bagmane Constructions, a Bengaluru-based corporate real estate developer. Bagmane Capital Business Park is a tech campus located on Outer Ring Road, Mahadevpura.
 
The total area of the development spans 10.5 million square feet (msf). Of this, Bagmane Constructions has developed 5.5 msf, with 1.5 msf currently under construction. The remaining 3.5 msf has been earmarked for future development.
 
Other prominent tenants at the tech park include Amazon, Microsoft, American Express, Samsung, BNP Paribas, GSK, Wayfair, Qualcomm, and Databricks.
 
The tech park was launched in 2017, while Google initially leased its office space there in 2022.
 
According to Propstack, average office rentals in the Doddanekkundi area, where the tech park is situated, have risen from ₹80 per sq ft per month to ₹87 per sq ft per month in 2025.
 

First Published: May 23 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

