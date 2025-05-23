Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 crore in Northeast India by FY30

Reliance Industries (RIL) will more than double its investments in the country's northeastern region to Rs 75,000 crore over the next five years, said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of RIL, on Friday.
Speaking at the inaugural session of the Rising NorthEast Investors Summit 2025, Ambani laid out a six-point investment roadmap that spans digital infrastructure, clean energy, retail, healthcare and sports.
“Reliance has invested around Rs 30,000 crore in the region in the past 40 years. In the next five years, we will more than double our investments, with our target at Rs 75,000 crore,” said Ambani, adding that the investments are expected to generate over 2.5 million direct and indirect jobs.
Among the commitments, Reliance Jio plans to double its 5G subscriber base from 5 million this year and bring AI capabilities to schools, hospitals and businesses across the eight northeastern states.
Reliance Retail will scale up procurement of agricultural staples and local artisan products, and establish FMCG factories in the region.
In a push to boost clean energy and circular economy initiatives, Reliance will also set up 350 compressed biogas plants, converting the region’s “vast wasteland into wealth-land,” said Ambani.
The group’s philanthropic arm, Reliance Foundation, will ramp up cancer care and genomic research with new facilities in Manipur, Mizoram and Assam.
“To begin with, we have established a 150-bed comprehensive cancer hospital in Manipur. We are collaborating with Mizoram University on care of breast cancer using genomic data. In Guwahati, we have built an Advanced Molecular Diagnostics and Research Lab; it will be among the largest in India,” said Ambani.
It also plans to establish Olympic training centres in all eight states to harness the region’s sporting talent.