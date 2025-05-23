Friday, May 23, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 crore in Northeast India by FY30

Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 crore in Northeast India by FY30

Reliance Industries will more than double investments to Rs 75,000 crore in Northeast India over five years, targeting digital, energy, retail, healthcare and sports

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance Retail will scale up procurement of agricultural staples and local artisan products, and establish FMCG factories in the region. | Photo: Bloomberg

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries (RIL) will more than double its investments in the country's northeastern region to Rs 75,000 crore over the next five years, said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of RIL, on Friday.
 
Speaking at the inaugural session of the Rising NorthEast Investors Summit 2025, Ambani laid out a six-point investment roadmap that spans digital infrastructure, clean energy, retail, healthcare and sports.
 
“Reliance has invested around Rs 30,000 crore in the region in the past 40 years. In the next five years, we will more than double our investments, with our target at Rs 75,000 crore,” said Ambani, adding that the investments are expected to generate over 2.5 million direct and indirect jobs.
 
 
Among the commitments, Reliance Jio plans to double its 5G subscriber base from 5 million this year and bring AI capabilities to schools, hospitals and businesses across the eight northeastern states.
 
Reliance Retail will scale up procurement of agricultural staples and local artisan products, and establish FMCG factories in the region.

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani

Reliance to invest ₹75,000 cr, Adani Group ₹50,000 cr in Northeast region

Reliance Q4FY25 earnings preview, RIL Q4 2025 results date, Reliance Industries analyst estimates, RIL consolidated revenue forecast, Reliance net profit estimate Q4FY25, Reliance Retail EBITDA forecast, retail sector

Reliance to start solar module factory this year for clean energy: Official

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

RIL, BP, Niko move SC to restore ₹12,800 cr gas arbitration award

LIC

LIC portfolio recovers ₹1.8 trillion amid market rebound from April lows

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

9 top valued firms see ₹3.35 trn jump in valuation, Reliance biggest winner

 
In a push to boost clean energy and circular economy initiatives, Reliance will also set up 350 compressed biogas plants, converting the region’s “vast wasteland into wealth-land,” said Ambani.
 
The group’s philanthropic arm, Reliance Foundation, will ramp up cancer care and genomic research with new facilities in Manipur, Mizoram and Assam.
 
“To begin with, we have established a 150-bed comprehensive cancer hospital in Manipur. We are collaborating with Mizoram University on care of breast cancer using genomic data. In Guwahati, we have built an Advanced Molecular Diagnostics and Research Lab; it will be among the largest in India,” said Ambani.
 
It also plans to establish Olympic training centres in all eight states to harness the region’s sporting talent.

More From This Section

Honasa Consumer targets double-digit revenue growth, eyes Mamaearth revival

Honasa Consumer targets double-digit revenue growth, eyes Mamaearth revival

Reliance

Reliance targets 600 million Indian shoppers with kirana-led FMCG plan

iPhone, apple Iphones

Foxconn to build $1.5 bn India plant for Apple despite Trump objections

Premiumcab apps, uber app, ola, rapido, cab-hailing apps, cab aggregators, cabs, taxi app, cabs mobile apps

Uber gets CCPA notice for dark pattern; Rapido, Ola also under watch

PremiumBhavana Mandon, country manager, Lego India

Danish toy firm Lego opens first store in India, eyes double-digit growth

Topics : Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani Reliance Group Northeast India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon