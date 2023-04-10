close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt kickstarts IREDA 's IPO process, scouts for merchant bankers

The government will appoint up to three merchant bankers and the last date to submit bids is April 28

Press Trust of India New Delhi
IREDA

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 6:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government is planning to come out with an initial share sale offer for up to 25 per cent stake in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) and is looking for merchant bankers to manage the process.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Monday invited bids from category-I Sebi registered merchant bankers; either singly or as a consortium, with experience and expertise in public offerings in capital market; to act as Book Running Lead Manager (BRLM) and to assist and advise the Government/IREDA in the process.

The BRLM would advise the Government/IREDA on the timing and the modalities of the Initial Public Offer (IPO), undertake due diligence, advice on regulatory norms and conduct roadshows to generate investor interest.

The government will appoint up to three merchant bankers and the last date to submit bids is April 28.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) is under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and engaged in the financing of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.

Last month, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the listing of IREDA through an initial public offer (IPO) to part sale the government's stake and raise funds for IREDA through the issue of fresh equity shares.

Also Read

IREDA, WAPCOS to hit capital markets next fiscal: DIPAM Secy Tuhin Pandey

IREDA Q2 net profit surges 67% to Rs 184 crore on higher revenues

71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023?

Union Cabinet approves listing of IREDA on stock exchange through IPO route

Merchant bankers can't undertake any other business, says Sebi

Indian Hotels well poised to achieve vision of 300 hotels by 2025

Akasa Air had worst load factor in March 2023, SpiceJet topped the charts

JSW One raises Rs 205 cr from Japan's Mistui at Rs 2,750 cr valuation

SBI Foundation hands out Rs 30 lakh grant in Shark Tank-like pitch fest

Coal India needs to raise prices, but caught between political constraints

Earlier in March 2022, the government infused Rs 1,500 crore capital in IREDA, which is a non-banking finance company (NBFC).

The paid-up capital of IREDA as on March 31 was Rs 2,284.60 crore. Net-worth of IREDA was Rs 5,268.11 crore and the profit after Tax (PAT) was Rs 633.53 crore.

Topics : Ireda IPO | Government | Dipam

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Indian pharma market back to pre-Covid level in FY23, says report

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
1 min read
Premium

Next Orbit to sell its entire stake in ISMC to Delhi-based B C Jindal group

Semiconductors
4 min read
Premium

Want to make India an engineering and manufacturing hub: Legrand Group CEO

Benoît Coquart, CEO, Legrand Group
4 min read

LTIMindtree delays onboarding and extends training for assessment

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
5 min read
Premium

CMS Info Systems aims 3 times revenue of Rs 5,000-crore by FY30

Rajiv Kaul, CMS Info Systems executive vice chairman & CEO
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

L&T is lowest bidder for New Delhi station revamp with Rs 8,740 cr offer

Larsen and Toubro
4 min read

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Image
4 min read
Premium

RIL sets sights on frozen food market, takes another bite at dairy

milk
4 min read

GAIL Gas Ltd announces reduction in prices of CNG, PNG by upto Rs 7

GAIL
2 min read

Tata insurance arm, others to provide $10-billion cover to Air India

Air India
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon