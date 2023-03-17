JUST IN
Numerous possibilities to expand India-Japan cooperation: Diplomat
Himachal govt proposes to impose Rs 10 milk cess on liquor bottles
With electrification of two key routes, Meghalaya to get electric trains
EVMs, VVPATS designed, manufactured indigenously by 2 PSUs: Government
Flu grips country as Covid cases hit four-month high, H3N2 numbers spike
HC seeks RBI response on PIL to probe Yes Bank transfer of assets portfolio
CM Gehlot approves Rs 362 cr for drinking water supply project in Udaipur
Over 200 universities on board for CUET-UG, up from 90 last year: UGC
Sugar output falls to 28.18 mn tonnes till March 15 of 2022-23: ISMA
BoB unveils co-branded debit card under TN govt scheme for girl students
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Numerous possibilities to expand India-Japan cooperation: Diplomat
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Union Cabinet approves listing of IREDA on stock exchange through IPO route

The IREDA is a wholly owned mini-Ratna company, engaged in financing of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in India

Topics
Cabinet | IPO | IREDA

IANS  |  New Delhi 

IREDA
IREDA

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved listing of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) on stock exchanges through an initial public offer (IPO) by part sale of government's stake in the public sector entity.

The aim is to raise funds through issue of fresh equity shares by the IREDA, official sources said.

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) will drive the listing process, the sources added.

This decision supersedes the earlier Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) decision taken in June 2017 which had allowed the IREDA to issue 13.90 crore fresh equity shares of Rs 10 each to the public on book building basis through IPO route.

The instant decision has been necessitated due to change in capital structure following infusion of capital to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore by the government in March 2022.

The IPO will help in unlocking the value of government's investment on one hand, and on the other hand, will provide an opportunity to the public to acquire stake in the national asset and draw benefits therefrom.

Besides, it will help the IREDA in raising a part of its capital requirement for meeting growth plans without depending on the public exchequer, and improve governance through greater market discipline and transparency arising from listing requirements and disclosures.

The IREDA is a wholly owned mini-Ratna company, engaged in financing of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in India.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cabinet

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 20:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU