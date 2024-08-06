Govt to not give any relaxation in its Rs 32,000 cr GST demand on Infosys

The Indian government is not considering any relaxation in the tax demand it sent to Infosys last month, according to a government source.

The tax demand is in accordance to the good and services tax rules and the country's second-largest IT services firm has sought ten days to submit its response after meeting tax officials, the source said.

The source declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Shares of Infosys, which were up 1.6 per cent before the news amid a broader market rebound, briefly trimmed gains to about 0.3 per cent after the news. They were last up 1.2 per cent.