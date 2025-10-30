Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre to seek legal advice on SC order allowing Vi AGR dues review

Centre to seek legal advice on SC order allowing Vi AGR dues review

The telecom department will review the Supreme Court's order permitting reassessment of Vodafone Idea's AGR dues for FY16-17, as the government weighs legal options and next steps

The company currently owes ₹83,400 crore to the government in AGR-related dues (Photo: X@VodaIdea_NEWS)

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will seek legal advice on the Supreme Court’s order permitting reassessment of Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues for the period up to FY16–17, a senior official said on Thursday.
 
“The government will take legal advice, as is the case with any such matter. We will consult our legal experts before taking further steps,” the official said, requesting anonymity.
 
According to the order issued on Wednesday evening, the Supreme Court allowed the government to reassess Vi’s AGR dues arising from additional demands raised for the period up to FY16–17. The court clarified that the relief was limited only to Vodafone Idea.
 
 
Supreme Court’s observations
 
The apex court observed that there was no impediment for the Union government to reconsider the issue in accordance with law.

“In the peculiar facts of this case, we find that there shall be no impediment in the Union of India reconsidering the issue and taking an appropriate decision in accordance with law,” the order said.
 
It further noted that the matter fell within the policy domain of the Union government. “If, in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, the Union of India, keeping in view the larger public interest, desires to reconsider the issue, there is no reason to restrain or prevent it from doing so,” the court said.
 
However, the order also specified that Vi’s petition pertained only to the additional AGR demand raised for the period up to FY16–17.
 
Vi’s petition and government response
 
Vodafone Idea had petitioned the Supreme Court seeking to quash the additional demand of ₹9,450 crore raised by the government, of which ₹5,606 crore related to FY16–17. The company had requested a comprehensive reassessment of its AGR dues, including recalculation of liabilities and waiver of interest and penalties, arguing that several components were not finalised.
 
Officials said Vi would need to formally approach the government for any specific relief, and the extent of relief and subsequent action would depend on the court’s detailed judgement. They added that the Centre’s 49 per cent stake in the carrier and ongoing deliberations would be key factors in determining the outcome.
 
Market reaction and next steps
 
Following the court order, Vodafone Idea’s stock fell sharply, dropping over 10 per cent in intra-day trade before recovering slightly to close 7 per cent lower at ₹8.71 on the BSE at 1:30 pm.
 
The company currently owes ₹83,400 crore to the government in AGR-related dues.
 
The DoT will review the full text of the Supreme Court’s order before deciding on its next course of action. “The details of the judgement will hold the key to enabling the government to proceed,” the official said.
 

Topics : Vodafone Idea Vodafone Idea merger Supreme Court Telecom department Department of Telecommunications

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

