Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt to study SC order before deciding on relief to Vi, says Scindia

Govt to study SC order before deciding on relief to Vi, says Scindia

"We will need to study the order to understand its implications and will wait for Vodafone Idea to apply for seeking relief," Scindia said on the sidelines of a briefing on the Department of Posts

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government will study the Supreme Court’s order on Vodafone Idea’s plea to reassess adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and examine its implications before deciding on a policy decision, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.
 
“We will need to study the order to understand its implications and will wait for Vodafone Idea to apply for seeking relief,” Scindia said on the sidelines of a briefing on the Department of Posts.
 
Officials in the know said that Vodafone Idea will have to formally ask for the kind of relief it wants, but the extent of the relief and the course of action will depend on the wording of the apex court’s order, which is yet to be issued. They added that the details of the SC’s judgment will hold the key to enabling the government to proceed. Deliberations between the third-largest carrier and the government will be crucial.
   
The Supreme Court, on Monday, allowed the Centre to reassess Vi’s AGR dues, holding that any relief to the struggling telecom operator lay within the Union government’s policy domain. The decision came on Vi’s petition against DoT that sought quashing of an additional demand of Rs 9,450 crore raised by the Centre, of which Rs 5,606 crore related to the period till 2016-17.
 
Vi had sought a comprehensive reassessment of its AGR dues for periods up to 2016-17, as well as a recalculation of liabilities. It had also sought a waiver of interest and penalties on the grounds that several components of the dues were not finalised. The telco currently owes Rs 83,400 crore to the government in AGR dues. 

Also Read

pharma

Centre drafts new rules to bar drugmakers giving fake information

Rajiv Anand, Prashant Kumar (BFSI Summit)

BFSI Summit LIVE: AI a double-edged sword, must be used wisely, says Federal Bank's Virat Diwanji

india uk fta free trade

India-UK FTA: Rajasthan exporters see boost in gems, jewellery exports

solar power

Goldi Solar raises ₹1,422 crore from investors to boost capacity expansion

Last week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g

India considering $12 billion plan to bail out state power distributors

 
Brokerages tracking the company said on Tuesday that relief from the government may come well ahead of the March 2026 deadline, which could, in turn, trigger dilution of the government’s 49 per cent stake in Vi. The relief, said Citi Research, could unlock a fresh equity raise and enable the government to further convert debt to equity in the company, which would “set off a chain of positive developments” for the telco. This would also give banks the confidence to extend credit required for its capex plans, since clarity on relief towards AGR dues from the government had been a key challenge and a major obstacle for the company in completing its Rs 25,000 crore planned bank funding.
 
Citi Research said that relief could be in the form of a partial waiver of dues, going up to 50 per cent of the amount due towards penalty and interest on penalty, or an extension of the timeline for payment of the dues from six years to 20 years, or a combination of both, which would reduce the annual AGR repayments to comfortable levels for the company to service. The company is required to begin annual payments of Rs 18,000 crore from March 2026.
 
Other analysts added that the government may not have to seek Parliament approval and may undertake policy-level changes through Cabinet approvals.

More From This Section

Sugar

ISMA seeks higher ethanol quota, warns on sugarcane farmer payments

gaming

Game developers to meet in Chennai for 17th IGDC meet in November

investment

UK's BII set to invest $75 million for Blueleaf Energy's India plans

power, electricity

India exploring energy transition ties with Singapore, Southeast Asia

Manufacturing

Industrial output growth moderates to 3-month low of 4% in September

Topics : Vodafone tax case Idea Telecom industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025World Savings Day 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon