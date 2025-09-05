Friday, September 05, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Sony India to pass on GST cut on TVs, expects up to 10% demand increase

Sony India to pass on GST cut on TVs, expects up to 10% demand increase

Sony India is also stepping up its marketing activities and investments this Diwali season to capture and build on this positive consumer sentiment

Photo: Sony India

The TV market has been experiencing slow growth over the last year, driven by several factors, including a high base and rising prices. | Photo: Sony India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading consumer electronics maker Sony India on Friday said it will pass on the 8-10 per cent benefit of the GST reduction on TV sets to consumers and expects up to 10 per cent pick up in the demand, its Managing Director Sunil Nayyar said.

Sony India, a leading player in the rapidly evolving smart premium TV market in the country, expects a boost in consumption and is stepping up its marketing initiatives to capitalise on the momentum, he said.

The company, with a significant price advantage after GST reduction, will capture the positive consumer sentiment in the festive season sales, which has already started from South with Onam.

 

"With the GST reduction, we are hopeful that the entire benefit, ranging from 8 to 10 per cent, will be passed on to the consumers. This will definitely boost consumption, especially in the 55-inch and above TV segment, where customers stand to enjoy a significant price advantage," said Nayyar.

The government on Wednesday announced next generation GST reforms, and reduced the duty on TV screens above 32-inch screen size from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

Expecting a sales increase from the 10 per cent duty reduction, Nayyar said: "Our revised estimate is a 5% to 10% uplift in demand, up from previous projections."  Sony India is also stepping up its marketing activities and investments this Diwali season to capture and build on this positive consumer sentiment, he added.

The TV market has been experiencing slow growth over the last year, driven by several factors, including a high base and rising prices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

OYO's Q1FY26 profit more than doubles to ₹200 crore, plans 1:1 bonus shares

Rakesh Ranjan

Rakesh Ranjan, former CEO of Zomato's food delivery business, exits company

Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks

Girish Mathrubootham retires from Freshworks to focus on Together Fund

Vivek Gupta, managing director and CEO, United Breweries Limited

UBL aims for 30% growth in its premium segment every quarter: CEO

Reliance Power

'No impact on RPower biz operations due to BoB's action against RCom'

Topics : Sony India TV sales TV industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon