Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Biocon Biologics secures USFDA approval for Bosaya and Aukelso biosimilars

Biocon Biologics secures USFDA approval for Bosaya and Aukelso biosimilars

Biocon Biologics gets USFDA approval for Bosaya and Aukelso, denosumab biosimilars of Prolia and Xgeva, with provisional interchangeability status to widen patient access

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon Biologics receives USFDA approval for denosumab biosimilars Bosaya and Aukelso | Photo: X@BioconBiologics

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Biocon Biologics on Wednesday got the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its two denosumab biosimilars, Bosaya (denosumab-kyqq) 60 mg/mL injection and Aukelso (denosumab-kyqq) 120 mg/1.7 mL (70 mg/mL) injection, biosimilars of Prolia and Xgeva, respectively, with the FDA also conferring provisional interchangeability status on both medicines, the company said in a filing.
 
Treatment scope for Bosaya
 
Bosaya has been approved for a wide range of osteoporosis-related conditions. It can be used in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis who are at high risk of fractures and in men with osteoporosis at similar risk. It is also indicated for men and women with glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis, again where fracture risk is high.
 
 
Beyond this, Bosaya can be prescribed to men receiving androgen deprivation therapy for non-metastatic prostate cancer and to women undergoing adjuvant aromatase inhibitor therapy for breast cancer, both groups being at increased risk of bone loss.
 
Treatment scope for Aukelso

Also Read

Biocon expands US footprint with new Cranbury manufacturing facility

Biocon expands US footprint with new Cranbury manufacturing facility

Biocon, Biocon logo

Biocon inaugurates first manufacturing facility in New Jersey's Cranbury

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stocks to watch today, Sep 11: Bajaj Finserv, DRL, Mazagon, Jupiter Wagons

Biocon share price

Biocon shares gain 2% after USFDA inspection at Bengaluru facility; details

Indian Inc

India Inc's earnings pulse weakens after Q1: Top 5 EPS upgrades, downgradespremium

 
Aukelso has been cleared for use in oncology and other serious bone-related conditions. It is approved to help prevent skeletal complications in patients with multiple myeloma or bone metastases from solid tumours.
 
It is also suitable for adults and skeletally mature adolescents with giant cell tumour of bone (GCTB) that cannot be removed surgically or where surgery could result in serious complications. In addition, it can be used for hypercalcaemia of malignancy that does not respond to bisphosphonate treatment.
 
Commenting on the development, Shreehas Tambe, CEO & managing director, Biocon Biologics, said, “The FDA’s approval of Bosaya and Aukelso is a significant milestone in our mission to expand access to critical biologic therapies. With Bosaya, we are proud to offer a more affordable treatment option for patients with osteoporosis, and with Aukelso, we are further expanding our oncology care portfolio. This achievement underscores our scientific and regulatory capabilities and reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality biosimilars that support sustainable healthcare systems and improve patient outcomes.”
 
Safety and clinical evidence
 
Data from clinical trials showed that both biosimilars matched their reference medicines in quality, safety, and efficacy. Bosaya carries the same Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) programme as Prolia. This includes warnings for doctors and patients about the risk of severe hypocalcaemia in people with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD), including those who rely on dialysis.
 
Market impact
 
According to IQVIA National Sales Perspectives Data, denosumab generated close to $5 billion in US sales in 2024, with Prolia contributing $3.3 billion and Xgeva making up $1.6 billion.
 
Disease burden
 
Osteoporosis is a long-term condition that weakens bones, making them brittle and more likely to break. In the United States, around 10 million adults over the age of 50 are estimated to be living with osteoporosis, while a further 44 million are at risk due to low bone density. Research suggests that one in two women and one in four men over 50 will suffer a fracture during their lifetime as a result of osteoporosis, the company added.
 
Bone metastases, which occur when cancer spreads to the bone, are another serious health challenge, affecting over 330,000 patients every year in the US. These complications can cause significant pain, reduce quality of life, and place a heavy burden on healthcare resources.
 
Meanwhile, giant cell tumour of bone (GCTB), though rare and non-cancerous, is a locally aggressive condition that mainly affects young adults. It can result in severe pain, fractures, and long-term disability, underlining the importance of effective treatment options.

More From This Section

Tesla, Tesla Inc

Tesla Group and SRAM & MRAM to build EV battery gigafactories in India

Flipkart

Flipkart Marketplace sees 25% rise in sellers ahead of festive season

Vedanta

NCLT postpones final hearing on Vedanta demerger plan to October 8

Hyundai Q4 FY25 results, Hyundai profit decline, Hyundai model launch plan, Hyundai FY30 roadmap, HMIL export strategy, Unsoo Kim Hyundai, Hyundai EV India

Hyundai signs 3-year wage deal with union, offers ₹31,000 monthly hike

Amitabh Kant, Amitabh, Manthan, Manthan 2025, Manthan2025

Amitabh Kant joins IndiGo board after clearance from aviation ministry

Topics : Biocon USFDA Biocon USFDA approval Health sector BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyValorant Patch 11.06 UpdatesLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon