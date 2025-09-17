Italian brand Police aims to tick past ₹500 cr watch sales by 2030

Italian lifestyle brand Police, part of De Rigo group, is aiming for ₹500 crore in watch sales by 2030, with plans to close 2025-26 at ₹100 crore.
Police watches, sold in India through Titan Company outlets, have been growing at 50 per cent annually. Riding this momentum, the brand expects to hit the ₹500 crore milestone in the coming years.
While aggressively expanding in the watch segment, Police also has a presence in eyewear, fragrances, and leather goods in India.
“We are smaller than watches in the other categories, but we’ve already begun building those segments in India. We hope to grow them the way we’ve grown with Titan. There are positive signals, though not as strong as what we’re seeing with Titan,” said Barbara De Rigo, owner of De Rigo Vision SpA, in an interaction with Business Standard.
“We are a very ambitious brand, and thanks to Titan’s support, we’ve been growing over 50 per cent annually in the past two years. We believe Police can become one of the leading brands in India in a very short time,” she added.
Police watches are priced between ₹15,000 and ₹30,000.
On the pricing strategy, Rahul Shukla, vice-president and chief sales and marketing officer (watches and wearables), Titan Company, said, “It’s a sweet price point, especially for a fashion brand. Accessibility is an important factor, as it allows a consumer to stay with the brand across different needs.”
Commenting on India’s luxury market, De Rigo said, “India is big, with huge potential for the luxury brands in our portfolio. We’re looking at India across all price segments, as we have brands that cover nearly the entire price spectrum.”
The De Rigo group is also considering opening shop-in-shops for the complete Police Lifestyle World in India, though Barbara De Rigo noted that this format will take time to materialise.