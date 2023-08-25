Haveus Aerotech signs MoU with HAL to explore biz opportunities in aviation

AircraftO services provider Haveus Aerotech India on Friday said it has signed an initial pact with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for exploring business opportunities in the civil aviation sector both in the domestic and international markets.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with HAL Accessories Division Lucknow (ADL), which is into manufacturing of aircraft systems and accessories for aircraft, helicopters and engines, as per the statement.

Under the collaboration, the two partners will share the experience and capabilities of each other relating to the needs of the civil aviation sector focusing on aerospace applications with a larger perspective of making India Atmanirbhar in the sector and furthering the Government's 'Make & Maintain in India' Policy, Haveus said.

"The MoU would mutually help us to explore business opportunities nationally as well as internationally in the civil aviation sector, said Anshul Bhargava, Chairman and Managing Director of Haveus Aerotech India Pvt Ltd.

Haveus Aerotech is a DGCA, EASA and DOT (USA) approvedO, catering to airline customers globally through its facilities in Gurugram and Bengaluru.

Also Read DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector Hindustan Aeronautics posts first decline in profit in 10 quarters Techno-commercial negotiations on Rafale-M, Scorpene not yet final: Reports DGCA approves modification for Hindustan-228 aircraft with 19 passengers Hind Zinc rallies 8%; board to consider interim dividend for FY24 on July 8 Suzlon bags 201.6 MW wind energy project order from Teq Green Power XI JBM Auto gears up to participate in PM-eBus Sewa scheme worth Rs 57,613 cr Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador Infosys announces women tennis top seed Swiatek as global brand ambassador SBI to measure carbon footprint of its Rs 33 trillion loan portfolio