Infosys announces women tennis top seed Swiatek as global brand ambassador

IT giant Infosys on Friday announced a multi-year partnership with women's tennis world number 1 Iga Swiatek, appointing her as the ambassador for the brand. Swiatek is a four-time Grand Slam Champion and has been ranked World No 1 since April 22 for a record 70 consecutive weeks.

In a BSE filing, Infosys said that it will now work closely with Swiatek's team to build an advanced data analytics and video dashboard by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to amplify her training and evolve her strengths and match strategy.

"Several of Infosys' clients embrace a similar approach, taking advantage of digital advances like AI, machine learning, cloud, and more to accelerate their evolution and transformation," the company said.

Infosys and Swiatek will also conceptualise and promote programs to help women from underserved communities build careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Iga Swiatek said, "I am delighted to collaborate with an organisation like Infosys that's bringing their knowledge of technology to change the tennis experience for so many people. Although tennis and technology may seem quite different at first, there's so much in common – including strategic thinking, learning and developing in every situation, the ability to evolve your game, and adjust. I am also moved by all that Infosys is doing off the court to bring more opportunities that empower people, businesses, and communities to move into the future.

"We are thrilled to welcome Infosys' new brand ambassador – Iga Swiatek - a Polish hero who has hurdled immense challenges to become the top tennis player in the world, and an inspiration for everyone who aspires to navigate their next," Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Infosys, said.

"Iga is also a great inspiration for women achievers and together with her, Infosys will work to inspire young people, especially women, to push forward and pursue STEM careers that are vital for our future."

Infosys is the digital innovation partner for the ATP Tour, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and The International Tennis Hall of Fame. The company stated that it has leveraged advanced digital technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and data analytics to improve the tennis ecosystem.

On August 24, the IT company announced a three-year partnership with global tennis legend Rafael Nadal, appointing him as the ambassador for the brand and Infosys' Digital Innovation. This marks Nadal's first-ever collaboration with a digital services company.