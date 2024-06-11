Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HCLTech signs agreement worth $278 million with Germany's apoBank

apoBank COO Thomas Runge said HCLTech has extensive Avaloq expertise and deep understanding of apoBank, which makes it an ideal partner

HCLTech, HCL

The estimated contract value of the deal is $278 million over a duration of 7.5 years, according to a regulatory filing.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Tuesday said it has expanded partnership with Germany's largest cooperative primary bank Deutsche Apotheker- und rztebank eG (apoBank).
The estimated contract value of the deal is $278 million over a duration of 7.5 years, according to a regulatory filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"HCLTech will accompany apoBank with an outcome-oriented managed services model that delivers resilient, scalable, high quality and compliant digital foundation services, enabling apoBank to deliver fast and secured banking services to its customers," a company statement said.
apoBank COO Thomas Runge said HCLTech has extensive Avaloq expertise and deep understanding of apoBank, which makes it an ideal partner.
"We look forward to working with apoBank to help them serve their customers by leveraging our comprehensive portfolio of managed infrastructure and cloud services and our longstanding experience with Avaloq," said Sudip Lahiri, Executive Vice President and Head of Financial Services, Europe, HCLTech.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HCLTech Germany

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon