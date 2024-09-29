Business Standard
HCLTech worker dies in Nagpur; firm claims giving emergency care at clinic

Initial autopsy findings indicated Michael (40) died of cardiac arrest, the official said, adding that they are probing the circumstances surrounding his death

Nagpur
Sep 29 2024

An employee of HCLTech died after suffering a cardiac arrest in the firm's office in Nagpur city, with the IT major sharing that he was provided emergency care at the campus clinic before being rushed to the hospital.

According to the police, Nitin Edwin Michael (40), who worked as a senior analyst, was found unresponsive after he entered the washroom of the office of HCL Technologies Ltd. in the city's Mihan area around 7 pm on Friday.

His colleagues rushed him to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Nagpur where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival, said the official from Sonegaon police station on Sunday.

 

Police sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case of accidental death.

Initial autopsy findings indicated Michael died of cardiac arrest, the official said, adding that they are probing the circumstances surrounding his death.

Michael is survived by his wife and a six-year-old son, according to police.

Calling Michael's death an unfortunate incident and tragic loss, HCLTech said he was provided emergency healthcare support at the campus clinic and rushed to the hospital.

HCLTech is also extending all possible assistance to the family of the deceased employee. The wellbeing of our people is of utmost priority. HCLTech provides healthcare programs for its employees and their families including on-campus clinics and annual preventive health checks, said a company spokesperson in a statement on Sunday.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Nagpur HCLTech HCL Tech workers Cardiac arrest

Sep 29 2024

