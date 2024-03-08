Sensex (    %)
                             
HDB Financial Services to raise Rs 2,500 crore through debt capital

After witnessing asset quality pressures in the aftermath of the pandemic, the finance company has improved its risk profile and health to support sustained growth in the loan book

HDB

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, is planning to raise about Rs 2,500 crore of debt capital to support business growth. The subordinated debt is to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore, and perpetual debt is about Rs 500 crore.

After witnessing asset quality pressures in the aftermath of the pandemic, the finance company has improved its risk profile and health to support sustained growth in the loan book.
Rating agency CRISIL has assigned an “AAA” rating to both the instruments. The rating reflects the established presence in the retail finance space, its healthy capitalisation and the expectation of continued support from its parent and majority owner HDFC Bank, CRISIL said.

The non-banking finance company’s gross stage III, also known as bad loans assets, reduced to 2.25 per cent in December 2023 from 2.73 per cent in March 2023 and 4.99 per cent on March 31, 2022. The reduction was supported by write-offs and lower slippages. The company has maintained a stage III provision cover of 68 per cent as of December 31, 2023.

The unit of HDFC Bank is one of the larger players in the retail financing space. Its Assets under Management (AUM) rose to Rs 83,989 crore as of December 31, 2023, from Rs 70,084 crore as of March 31, 2023, and Rs 61,444 crore as of March 31, 2022.

Its Capitalisation remains healthy, as reflected in overall Capital Adequacy of 17.99 per cent as of December 31, 2023. Reported net worth stood at Rs 11,952 crore as of December 31, 2023, as against Rs 11,437 crore as of March 31, 2023.

The cushion for asset-side risks was adequate, as reflected in net worth coverage for net non-performing assets (NPAs) at around 20 times as of December 31, 2023, CRISIL said.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,805 crore on total income of Rs 7,017 crore for the nine months ended fiscal 2023-2024.

Topics : HDB Financial services HDFC group Banking sector Crisil

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

