After MGL and IGL, Torrent Gas reduces CNG prices by Rs 2.50 per kg

After city gas retailers in Mumbai and Delhi reduced CNG prices, Torrent Gas on Saturday announced a Rs 2.50 per kg reduction in compressed natural gas (CNG) prices across all its locations.

"This makes CNG cheaper by up to 45 per cent vis a vis petrol and up to 37 per cent vis a vis diesel," the company, which has a city gas license to sell CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in 34 districts, said in a statement.



"This reduction in prices of CNG has been done with an objective of promoting the usage of clean fuel and enhancing the ecosystem of natural gas."



Mahanagar Gas Ltd, the city gas operator in Mumbai and its adjoining areas, on March 6, announced a Rs 2.5 per kg reduction in CNG price. Accordingly, the revised CNG price will be Rs 73.50 per kg.

"MGL's CNG price now offers attractive savings of 53 per cent compared to petrol and 22 per cent compared to diesel at current price levels in Mumbai while delivering unmatched convenience, safety, reliability and environmental friendliness to consumers," the firm had said in a statement on March 5.

A day later, Indraprastha Gas Ltd announced a similar price reduction in Delhi and the adjoining cities. "The retail consumer price of CNG is being reduced by Rs 2.50 per kg across all geographical areas of IGL from 6 am on Thursday, 7th March 2024. The revised selling price of CNG in Delhi shall be Rs 74.09 per kg, while it shall be Rs 78.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad."



The reductions follow a softening in input gas prices.

Torrent Gas said it has 428 CNG stations and more than 1 lakh piped cooking gas customers across its areas of operation.

"This reduction in CNG price, besides leading to greater savings for CNG vehicle owners, is also expected to give an impetus to the sale of new CNG vehicles across various segments, including passenger and commercial," it said.

CNG, which is already known as clean and green fuel, owing to its environment-friendly nature will become even more attractive for vehicle owners with this downward price revision. It will offer increased savings, along with better mileage and lower maintenance to all CNG vehicle users, it said.

Speaking about the reduction in gas prices, Torrent Gas managing director Manoj Jain said, "Torrent Gas has always been at the forefront in promoting the use of environment-friendly CNG. This reduction in CNG prices is expected to increase the offtake of new CNG vehicles and increase the consumption of natural gas in the transport segment".

"Torrent Gas has invested deeply into building CGD network infrastructure in its geographical areas and is continuously working towards creating awareness about CNG and piped gas and helping consumers adopt economical and environment-friendly natural gas as fuel."



Torrent Gas hold city gas licenses for 34 districts across 7 states (Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Punjab) and one Union Territory (Puducherry). Torrent's authorised areas, across the country have a population of approximately 9 crore, about 7 per cent of the total population of India.