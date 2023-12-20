HDFC bank raises Rs 7,425 crore through infrastructure bond issue

Private sector HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 7,425 crore via non-convertible bonds for funding infrastructure and affordable housing projects.
The bank issued and allotted on Wednesday on a private placement basis 7.71 per cent unsecured, redeemable, long-term, fully paid up, non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.
As many as 7,42,500 bonds of face value Rs 1,00,000 each were issued to raise Rs 7,425 crore for funding infrastructure and affordable housing projects, it said.
