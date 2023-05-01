Hero MotoCorp's sales decline by 5% YoY to 396,107 units in April

Hero MotoCorp on Monday said its total wholesales declined 5 per cent year on year to 3,96,107 units in April.
The country's largest two-wheeler maker had dispatched 4,18,622 units in the year-ago period.
Domestic sales declined to 3,86,184 units from 3,98,490 units in April 2022. Exports also dipped to 9,923 units last month from 20,132 units in the year-ago period.
The company expects the momentum to build up in the coming months on account of a combination of multiple factors, including a slew of new product launches, healthy growth in the country's GDP and positive consumer sentiments, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
Also Read
Q2 results: Hero MotoCorp net profit falls 9% YoY to Rs 682 crore
Hero MotoCorp to hike prices from December 1; stock gains nearly 4%
Hero MotoCorp reports bigger-than-expected fall in Q2 net as expenses rise
Harley back in saddle: Rides with Hero for 'most affordable' bike
Hero Electric to invest Rs 2,500 crore to launch 4 million units by 2026
TVS Motor's total sales sees 4% YoY uptick to 3.06 lakh units in April
TVS Motor sees highest domestic growth among major two-wheeler makers
Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield sales grow 18% to 73,136 units in April
Reliance Consumer Products strengthens its bottling play for Campa
Airlines carried 9,593 more domestic fliers per day in April, shows data
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)