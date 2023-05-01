close

Hero MotoCorp's sales decline by 5% YoY to 396,107 units in April

Hero MotoCorp on Monday said its total wholesales declined 5 per cent year on year to 3,96,107 units in April

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Hero Motocorp

1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp on Monday said its total wholesales declined 5 per cent year on year to 3,96,107 units in April.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker had dispatched 4,18,622 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales declined to 3,86,184 units from 3,98,490 units in April 2022. Exports also dipped to 9,923 units last month from 20,132 units in the year-ago period.

The company expects the momentum to build up in the coming months on account of a combination of multiple factors, including a slew of new product launches, healthy growth in the country's GDP and positive consumer sentiments, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hero MotoCorp Auto sales

First Published: May 01 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

