Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield sales grow 18% to 73,136 units in April

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Monday reported an 18 per cent growth in total sales at 73,136 units in April 2023 compared to 62,155 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales grew 28 per cent to 68,881 units from 53,852 units in the year-ago month, the company said in a statement.

Exports, however, declined by 49 per cent last month to 4,255 units compared to 8,303 months in April 2022.

Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said the company has begun FY24 on a confident footing after closing FY23 on a high note.

The company has recently launched its Hunter 350 and the Scram 411 models in the USA and Latin American markets, he said, adding "I am sure that these motorcycles will continue to perform well and strengthen our foothold in these markets".

Also Read Royal Enfield sales fall 7% to 68,400 units in Dec, domestic sales down 8% Royal Enfield records increase in total sales by 7% at 72,235 units in Mar Royal Enfield will be a disruptive player in electric motorcycles: CEO Two-wheelers rev up for mid-size battles amid rising competition Harley back in saddle: Rides with Hero for 'most affordable' bike TVS Motor's total sales sees 4% YoY uptick to 3.06 lakh units in April TVS Motor sees highest domestic growth among major two-wheeler makers Reliance Consumer Products strengthens its bottling play for Campa Airlines carried 9,593 more domestic fliers per day in April, shows data EdTech startup Byju's seeks to reassure workers after office raid