Hindalco offers VR tour of sustainable mining initiatives at IITF

Hindalco has also set up Birsa Upavan and Nakshatra Garden and is supporting duck farming and pisciculture projects to promote biodiversity and sustainable mining

Hindalco

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 3:24 PM IST
Aditya Birla Group firm Hindalco Industries is offering visitors a virtual reality tour of its sustainable mining initiatives at the mining pavilion of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) here.
The virtual reality tour at IIFT captures Hindalco's sustainability initiatives, including sustainable land use, waste management, local economic development, biodiversity, water stewardship, health and safety and decarbonisation.
Hindalco Industries Ltd is showcasing its array of sustainability initiatives through a special immersive virtual reality presentation at the Mining Pavilion of the India International Trade Fair 2023 being held at Pragati Maidan in the national capital from November 14-27.
The Ministry of Mines has set up the mining pavilion for the first time.
Seven-year-old Ganeev who was visiting the IITF with her family for the first time found the virtual reality tour quite interesting and informative. "I thoroughly enjoyed it and found it very knowledgeable," she told PTI.
All these initiatives are guided by Hindalco's Sustainable Mining Charter which is the country's first charter with an aim to maintain ecological balance and give back to the earth, thus benefiting the planet and its inhabitants.
Hindalco Industries Managing Director Satish Pai said, "The special immersive virtual reality presentation captures sustainability initiatives undertaken by Hindalco in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. At its Bagru mine in Jharkhand, Asia's oldest bauxite mine, the company has been using ropeways to transport bauxite in an environment-friendly way."

Hindalco has also set up Birsa Upavan and Nakshatra Garden and is supporting duck farming and pisciculture projects to promote biodiversity and sustainable mining. Further, Kosala, another initiative by Hindalco, strengthens the supply chain of Kosa silk products of Chhattisgarh.
"The presentation also demonstrates use of green energy, water-positive bauxite mine Hindalco Samri in Chhattisgarh, tree plantation initiatives in Chhattisgarh, among other," he explained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hindalco Sustainability Mining virtual reality

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 3:24 PM IST

