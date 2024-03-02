Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to invest Rs 350 crore in Rajgarh plant

HCCB has already invested over Rs 311 crore in Madhya Pradesh since 2000 in its Rajgarh plant

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), the bottling arm of Coca-Cola in India, has announced a Rs 350 crore investment in Madhya Pradesh for setting up two manufacturing lines at its Rajgarh plant.

The announcement, made during the Regional Industry Conclave in Ujjain, takes HCCB's total investment in the state to more than Rs 660 crore, according to a statement.

"The fresh infusion of capital will see the introduction of 2 new, state-of-the-art manufacturing lines at HCCB's factory in Rajgarh, that will produce Affordable Small Sparkling Packs (ASSP) and Juice Tetra Packs," the statement said.

The expansion will not only boost HCCB's manufacturing capabilities but also significantly contribute to the state's economy, it added.

The Madhya Pradesh government has assured support to facilitate HCCB in obtaining all necessary permissions, approvals and clearances in a time-bound manner.

HCCB has already invested over Rs 311 crore in Madhya Pradesh since 2000 in its Rajgarh plant.

The company operates 13 factories spread across India, where it manufactures and sells 37 different products across 8 categories, which include beverages such as Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Minute Maid, Kinley and Limca.