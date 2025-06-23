Monday, June 23, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Construction MD Jaspreet Bhullar resigns with immediate effect

Hindustan Construction MD Jaspreet Bhullar resigns with immediate effect

Bhullar sent his resignation letter to company chairman Ajit Gulabchand in the afternoon, and the same was accepted by the board later in the day, as per an exchange filing

HCC, Hindustan Construction Company

The HCC scrip closed 1.02 per cent down at Rs 30.08 a piece on the BSE on Monday, as against a 0.62 per cent fall in the benchmark index. | File Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Construction Company on Monday announced its managing director and chief executive Jaspreet Bhullar has quit with immediate effect.

The company, however, did not disclose the reasons for the resignation.

Bhullar sent his resignation letter to company chairman Ajit Gulabchand in the afternoon, and the same was accepted by the board later in the day, as per an exchange filing.

"The Board ...has accepted his request for relieving him with effect from close of business hours of June 23, 2025," the filing said.

Bhullar was appointed as the chief executive of the company in 2023 and given a five year term. He had joined the company from the Brookfield-run Multiplex Constructions India.

 

The HCC scrip closed 1.02 per cent down at Rs 30.08 a piece on the BSE on Monday, as against a 0.62 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Resources reports $1.6 bn profit in FY25, reverses prior loss

Sunil Vachani, co-founder and executive chairman, Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies promoter Vachani sells 2.77% stake for over ₹2,221 crore

PremiumPavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited

Brigade Ent looks for long-term buyer, greenfield growth opportunities

Prabha Narasimhan — Col-pal MD & CEO

Colgate-Palmolive to bring new global brands beyond oral care to India

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra subsidiary settles ₹273 crore debt obligation to Yes Bank

Topics : Hindustan Construction Company resignations construction firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayEurope Overtourism ProtestsOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon