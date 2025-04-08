Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Unilever and NSRCEL-IIM-B launch Climate Incubation Hub

Hindustan Unilever and NSRCEL-IIM-B launch Climate Incubation Hub

The initiative will focus on startups operating in key environmental domains, including climate, nature, and plastics circularity

Hindustan Unilever

The Climate Incubation Hub aims to foster scalable solutions that address critical climate challenges. (File Image)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), in collaboration with the Nadathur S Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL)—the startup hub at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore—has launched the Climate Incubation Hub, the company said in a release.
 
“It is a collaborative programme between industry and academia to nurture Indian startups to advance climate innovations in India. The Climate Incubation Hub aims to foster scalable solutions that address critical climate challenges, enabling startups to create transformational and sustainable environmental impact,” the release stated.
 
The initiative will focus on startups operating in key environmental domains, including climate, nature, and plastics circularity. These areas cover regenerative and climate-smart agriculture, waste-to-value technologies aimed at reducing emissions, alternative energy and clean technology, and bioenergy and biomass solutions.
 
 
BP Biddappa, executive director and chief people, transformation and sustainability officer at HUL, said, “At HUL, we firmly believe that what is good for India is good for HUL. The Climate Incubation Hub aims to merge industry expertise with academic rigour to foster groundbreaking innovations across key sustainability areas. Our collaboration with IIM-B’s NSRCEL to scale innovative solutions addressing the urgent effects of climate change is a testament to our commitment to sustainability, while also contributing to India’s long-term vision of Viksit Bharat.”
 
Anand Sri Ganesh, chief executive officer of NSRCEL, said, “At NSRCEL, we are deeply committed to supporting startups that prioritise sustainability, and we are excited to partner with HUL in this transformative journey. This collaboration enhances our ability to identify and nurture climate innovators, and we are excited to work together in accelerating impactful solutions. Through this initiative, we aim to create a dynamic network of startups dedicated to addressing climate challenges and driving the widespread adoption of sustainable practices.”

More From This Section

Haldiram

Haldiram's Delhi, Nagpur factions complete merger of FMCG business

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Keystone Realtors Q4 sales bookings up 1% at Rs 854 cr on strong demand

Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy Instamart launches new in-app feature 'Maxxsaver' for savings

apple, apple logo

Apple rushed iPhone shipments from India, China to dodge US' tariffs

Revolt Motors

Revolt Motors aims to double sales outlets by end of current financial year

Topics : Hindustan Unilever HUL Hindustan Unilever IIM Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayKKR vs LSG Pitch ReportKKR vs LSG Playing 11Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025Repo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon