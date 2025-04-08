Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Haldiram's Delhi, Nagpur factions complete merger of FMCG business

Haldiram's Delhi, Nagpur factions complete merger of FMCG business

A new chapter begins in the Haldiram story, and it's a significant one, said CEO Krishan Kumar Chutani

Haldiram

In HSFPL, the Delhi unit holds 56 per cent stake and rest 44 per cent is owned by the Nagpur branch. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The process of merging Haldiram's Nagpur and Delhi branches to form Haldiram Snacks Food Private Ltd has been completed, informed its CEO Krishan Kumar Chutani on the social media platform LinkedIn.

"A new chapter begins in the Haldiram story, and it's a significant one," Chutani posted on LinkedIn on Monday.

The FMCG businesses of Haldiram Snacks Private Ltd (Delhi) and Haldiram Foods International Pvt Ltd (Nagpur) have come together as one -- Haldiram Snacks Food Private Ltd (HSFPL).

"This isn't just a merger. It's a fresh start, a meaningful coming together of legacy, passion, and a shared vision for the future. Where timeless flavours meet bold ideas, and the journey only gets more exciting from here," said Chutani.

 

The merger has already received regulatory clearances from fair trade regulator CCI and respective benches of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 2023.

Also Read

PremiumHaldiram's

A new and significant chapter begins in Haldiram's story: CEO Chutani

Haldiram

Haldiram's attracts two more investors Alpha Wave, IHC after Temasek

Haldiram

After selling 10% stake, Haldiram's to sell another 5% to other investors

Haldiram's

Temasek acquires 10% stake in Haldiram's snacks business for $1 billion

Premiume-commerce

Local, not global: Indian brands are rare in foreign marketplaces

In HSFPL, the Delhi unit holds 56 per cent stake and rest 44 per cent is owned by the Nagpur branch.

The development comes a week after India's largest packed snack and sweets company and restaurant operator announced partnering of three strategic investors -- Singapore-headquartered global investment firm Temasek, Alpha Wave Global and International Holding Company (IHC).

The details of the deal was not disclosed, but industry insiders said it was done at a valuation of USD 10 billion (around Rs 85,000 crore), which is considered to be the largest for the Indian packed food industry.

The deal will also help Haldiram's to expand its presence in the international markets , specially in the US and the Middle East, which has a large number of Indian diaspora.

"We are taking meaningful steps toward something bigger. From Indian kitchens to global shelves, we are expanding our reach while staying true to everything that makes Haldiram's special," said Chutani.

Merger of FMCG business, which includes packed food business, will have a larger scale and possibilities and opens up new paths to grow, collaborate, and lead.

Established in 1937 as a retail sweets and namkeen shop in Bikaner, Rajasthan by Ganga Bhishen Agarwal, Haldiram's products are now sold in over 80 countries.

In 2022, it was announced that the packaged snacks businesses of Delhi-based Haldiram Snacks and Nagpur-based Haldiram Foods International would be first demerged and then merged into an entity named Haldiram Snacks Food.

More From This Section

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Keystone Realtors Q4 sales bookings up 1% at Rs 854 cr on strong demand

Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy Instamart launches new in-app feature 'Maxxsaver' for savings

apple, apple logo

Apple rushed iPhone shipments from India, China to dodge US' tariffs

Revolt Motors

Revolt Motors aims to double sales outlets by end of current financial year

Arkade developers

Arkade Developers gets redevelopment project in MMR with GDV of Rs 865 cr

Topics : Haldiram's haldiram FMCGs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayKKR vs LSG Pitch ReportKKR vs LSG Playing 11Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025Repo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon