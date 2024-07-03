Hindustan Zinc committed to partner with India's auto firms, says CEO

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Wednesday said it is committed to partner with the country's auto companies to "unlock zinc potential" and drive India's mobility.

Zinc's usage in the automotive sector, through galvanised steel, offers significant fuel and emission savings by providing high degree of corrosion resistance to lightweight steel bodies, ensuring durable, long-lasting vehicles with longer anti-perforation warranty against corrosion.

"Our zinc solutions are not only cost-effective and adaptable for complex designs but also environmentally responsible, making zinc a key material for a cleaner and more sustainable tomorrow," Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra was quoted as saying in a statement.

The company -- the country's largest and the world's second-largest zinc producer -- recently showcased its extensive product offerings for the automotive sector at the fourth Automotive Component Manufacturers' Association (ACMA) Raw Material Conclave & Exhibition.

The company presented its portfolio, including zinc, lead, silver, and value-added products, highlighting the benefits of zinc galvanisation and zinc die-casting alloys in the automotive industry.

Hindustan Zinc has been a long-time upstream partner to the auto industry, providing a diverse metal portfolio for various applications, from car bodies to batteries, chips, additional accessories and corrosion-resistant components.