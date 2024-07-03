M&M will become the first OEM in India to use PixelPaint |

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has selected ABB's PixelPaint technology for its new electric vehicle paint facility, ABB said on Wednesday.

The deployment of the technology also includes 42 robots from the IRB 5500 family making M&M the first OEM in India to use PixelPaint technology for the painting of contrasting roofs and pillars, ABB said.

PixelPaint consists of a paint head with more than 1,000 tiny, individually controlled nozzles, mounted on an ABB robot, the company said in a statement.

"Our PixelPaint technology can apply large areas of uniform color as well as the tiniest details with complete accuracy, without delaying the production line or the need for manual intervention," said Joerg Reger, Managing Director of ABB Robotics Automotive Business Line.

"By deploying PixelPaint-equipped robots in dedicated cells, Mahindra's paint shop will be able to apply finishes such as contrasting roof and pillar treatments on its new line of EVs in a completely automated process," he stated.

Demand for personalisation options has been growing in recent years, according to the company.