Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hindustan Zinc Q3FY24 results: Net profit down 6% to Rs 2,028 crore

For Q3FY24, Hindustan Zinc reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,028 crore, down 6 per cent from a year ago

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zinc and silver producer Hindustan Zinc (HZL) reported a 6 per cent dip on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis in its consolidated net profit for the December 2023-ended quarter (Q3FY24), primarily impacted by lower London Metal Exchange (LME) prices.

For Q3FY24, Hindustan Zinc reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,028 crore, down 6 per cent from a year ago. Revenue for the company also declined 7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,067 crore for the quarter under review.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“The revenue witnessed a decline on account of significantly lower zinc prices, lower zinc volumes and strategic hedging impact in the base period partly offset by increased silver & lead volumes and prices, and favourable exchange rates,” the company said in its statement.

Sequentially, HZL’s net profit was up 17 per cent, while revenue rose 7 per cent in the same period.

In September, the company announced a comprehensive review of its corporate structure for unlocking potential value and intention to create separate legal entities for undertaking the Zinc & Lead, Silver, and Recycling businesses. On the proposed demerger, Arun Misra, Chief Executive Officer for the company said the board is awaiting a decision from its government nominee members. Misra is hopeful of a final decision to be taken by the next board meeting, which is expected post the March 2024-ended quarter.

Overall Earnings Before Interest, Taxation, Depreciation and Amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter under review, the company said, was at Rs 3,559 crore, down 4 per cent Y-o-Y. Segment-wise, the company’s silver business reported a profit of Rs 1,243 crore, up almost 50 per cent from a year ago.

Hindustan Zinc (Consolidated figures in Rs Crore)

Year End Net Sales Other Income PBIDT PBT Net Profit
Q3FY23 7628 348 4055 3186 2156
Q2FY24 6619 223 3362 2305 1729
Q3FY24 7067 296 3817 2669 2028
Change %          
QoQ 6.8 32.7 13.5 15.8 17.3
YoY -7.4 -14.9 -5.9 -16.2 -5.9

Source Capitaline
Compiled by BS Research Bureau

Also Read

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc to give interim dividend worth Rs 2,535 crore

Government to exit Hindustan Zinc Ltd, but over an extended period

Govt may space out stake sale in Hindustan Zinc for 'best possible options'

Hindustan Zinc receives GST notice worth Rs 12.7 cr; company to file appeal

First tranche auction of critical and strategic minerals to start on Nov 29

Finolex Industries Oct-Dec quarter net profit grows 24% to Rs 89.21 cr

E-auction announced for developed vacant plots in Chennai Fintech City

Business leaders leave Davos to game out 2024 geopolitical scenarios

Reliance Industries Q3 results: Profit rises 9.3% to Rs 17,265 crore

Anant Raj raises Rs 500 cr via issue of shares to institutional investors

Topics : Hindustan Zinc Vedanta Q3 results Metals & minerals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon