Hindustan Zinc Q3FY24 results: Net profit down 6% to Rs 2,028 crore

Zinc and silver producer Hindustan Zinc (HZL) reported a 6 per cent dip on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis in its consolidated net profit for the December 2023-ended quarter (Q3FY24), primarily impacted by lower London Metal Exchange (LME) prices.

For Q3FY24, Hindustan Zinc reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,028 crore, down 6 per cent from a year ago. Revenue for the company also declined 7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,067 crore for the quarter under review.

“The revenue witnessed a decline on account of significantly lower zinc prices, lower zinc volumes and strategic hedging impact in the base period partly offset by increased silver & lead volumes and prices, and favourable exchange rates,” the company said in its statement.

Sequentially, HZL’s net profit was up 17 per cent, while revenue rose 7 per cent in the same period.

In September, the company announced a comprehensive review of its corporate structure for unlocking potential value and intention to create separate legal entities for undertaking the Zinc & Lead, Silver, and Recycling businesses. On the proposed demerger, Arun Misra, Chief Executive Officer for the company said the board is awaiting a decision from its government nominee members. Misra is hopeful of a final decision to be taken by the next board meeting, which is expected post the March 2024-ended quarter.





Hindustan Zinc (Consolidated figures in Rs Crore)



Year End Net Sales Other Income PBIDT PBT Net Profit Q3FY23 7628 348 4055 3186 2156 Q2FY24 6619 223 3362 2305 1729 Q3FY24 7067 296 3817 2669 2028 Change % QoQ 6.8 32.7 13.5 15.8 17.3 YoY -7.4 -14.9 -5.9 -16.2 -5.9 Overall Earnings Before Interest, Taxation, Depreciation and Amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter under review, the company said, was at Rs 3,559 crore, down 4 per cent Y-o-Y. Segment-wise, the company’s silver business reported a profit of Rs 1,243 crore, up almost 50 per cent from a year ago.

