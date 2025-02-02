Business Standard

HMPL to invest Rs 2,500 crore in 500 MW solar project in Andhra Pradesh

The AP government in a communication said New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation (NREDCAP) will facilitate for successful execution of proposed solar park project

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL) has plans to set up a 500 megawatt solar project in Andhra Pradesh at an investment of Rs 2,500 crore.

It has already submitted a proposal with the state government to set up the project in Prakasam district over an area of 2,000 acres, as per information shared by the company.

The AP government in a communication said New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation (NREDCAP) will facilitate for successful execution of proposed solar park project.

The state government has also asked the company to submit its detailed project report (DPR) for the project.

 

HMPL is into renewable energy and building road projects on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

Last week, the company made a foray into the domestic renewable energy sector with the development of 1.2 GW of clean energy projects spread across 4,200 acres land in Maharashtra.

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

