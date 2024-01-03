HMSI sees increase in sales by 27% to 317,123 units in December 2023

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Wednesday reported a 27 per cent increase in total sales at 3,17,123 units in December 2023 as compared to 2,50,171 units in the year-ago period.
Domestic sales were at 2,86,101 units last month, as compared to 2,33,151 units in December 2022, at a growth of 22.71 per cent, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.
Exports were at 31,022 units as against 17,020 units in the year-ago period, it added.
In the calendar year 2023, the company sold 43,84,559 units, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon