HMSI sees increase in sales by 27% to 317,123 units in December 2023

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Wednesday reported a 27 per cent increase in total sales at 3,17,123 units in December 2023 as compared to 2,50,171 units in the year-ago period.
Domestic sales were at 2,86,101 units last month, as compared to 2,33,151 units in December 2022, at a growth of 22.71 per cent, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.
Exports were at 31,022 units as against 17,020 units in the year-ago period, it added.
In the calendar year 2023, the company sold 43,84,559 units, the statement said.
