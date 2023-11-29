Hospitality company Peerless Hotels eyes doubling of rooms over five years

Sensex (1.10%)
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
Peerless Hotels, part of The Peerless General Finance & Investment Company, is planning to double the number of rooms over the next five years.

At present, the 30-year-old hospitality company has 450 rooms across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Port Blair, Durgapur, and Mukutmanipur. The Kolkata property, Peerless Inn, has just been upgraded and relaunched as Peerless Hotel, moving up the value chain.
The next task on hand is to work on the other properties and then look at expansion. The expansion could be through management contracts or acquisition.

Debasree Roy Sarkar, managing director of Peerless Hotels, said, “First, we will concentrate on the existing properties. As we complete the consolidation plan, we will consider expanding our footprint.”

She added that if there are expansion opportunities either through acquisition or management contracts, it could be considered.

Supriyo Sinha, director of PGFI, said, “We are open to acquiring a property or a chain of hotels, but one cannot predict the timing for such. If an opportunity comes up, we will definitely evaluate.” But there is no plan to build a property from scratch.

Peerless would also look for partners so that the properties can reach different feeder markets.

The internal consolidation of existing properties is likely to take about two years. The upgraded 168-room Peerless Kolkata will fetch a higher ARR (average room rate). The third and fourth floors of the hotel are being launched as Club Eminence, with 32 rooms and suites.

Kuldeep Bhartee, chief executive officer of Peerless Hotels, said, “We embarked on a transformation journey last year, and we wanted to change the complete experience of our guests. Peerless Hotel Kolkata has undergone a makeover to bring back the elegance of a bygone era, seamlessly bridging the gap between the old and the new – the renovated spaces are a harmonious fusion of old-world charm and modern simplicity.”

As part of the rebranding exercise, all city hotels will now be called Peerless Hotel.

The hospitality industry has seen a major recovery post-Covid, riding on domestic travelers. Bhartee said that this year (FY24), the company was likely to record 29-30 per cent growth in revenues.

The current financial year was poised to be the best for the 30-year-old company in terms of revenues and profit. The previous best was in 2019-20, Debasree Roy Sarkar said.
Topics : Peerless Mutual Fund Hotel sector Hotel industry hotel business

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

