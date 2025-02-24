Monday, February 24, 2025 | 07:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Amgen opens $200 million technology and innovation hub in Hyderabad

Amgen opens $200 million technology and innovation hub in Hyderabad

The facility, which occupies approximately 524,000 square feet across two towers in HITEC City, will focus on harnessing AI, data science, and digital innovation to accelerate research and development

Amgen

Amgen (Photo: Reuters)

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global biotechnology player Amgen has announced the opening of a new technology and innovation hub, Amgen India, in Hyderabad. With a planned investment of $200 million through 2025, the facility aims to accelerate the company’s medicine pipeline and enhance global operations through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and data science capabilities.
 
The facility, which occupies approximately 524,000 square feet across two towers in HITEC City, will focus on harnessing AI, data science, and digital innovation to accelerate research and development (R&D) efforts.
 
Commenting on this, Robert A Bradway, chairman and CEO of Amgen, stated, “The opening of Amgen India marks a significant milestone in our endeavour to leverage technology across our global network to better serve patients. We are grateful to the Government of Telangana for its partnership and are proud to join an ecosystem where life sciences and cutting-edge innovation can thrive.”
 
 
The company will also develop life sciences solutions and provide a platform for local talent to contribute to global biotech advancements.
 
Highlighting the strategic importance of the new facility, Naveen Gullapalli, managing director of Amgen India, stated, “Hyderabad is rapidly emerging as a global technology hub, and our new site is positioned at the heart of this landscape. Talent at Amgen India will drive global projects and initiatives, leveraging expertise across our global sites.”
 
Amgen, with nearly 28,000 employees globally and a presence in approximately 100 countries and regions, is a leading player in biotechnology, discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering innovative medicines to patients facing serious illnesses.
 

More From This Section

Deepseek, Nvidia

Nvidia's chip demand faces scrutiny as DeepSeek stirs doubts on AI spending

Tech Wrap February 24

Tech wrap Feb 24: Apple Intelligence in India, Snapdragon X chip, boAt TAG

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G

Samsung launching Galaxy M16 and M06 5G smartphones soon: What to expect

C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCLTech

India's IT sector must revamp biz, create own language models: HCLTech CEO

Qualcomm Snapdragon X

Qualcomm brings Snapdragon X platform to India for more affordable AI PCs

Topics : Artificial intelligence Biotechnology Technology Hyderabad medicine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShingles Awareness in IndiaPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon