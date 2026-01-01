Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 06:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Hyundai Motor India records 6.6% sales growth to 58,702 units in Dec

Hyundai Motor India records 6.6% sales growth to 58,702 units in Dec

This includes monthly domestic sales of 42,416 units and exports of 16,286 units, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday reported a 6.6 per cent year-on-year growth in total sales at 58,702 units in December 2025.

This includes monthly domestic sales of 42,416 units and exports of 16,286 units, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

"Driven by the positive momentum from GST 2.0 reforms, Hyundai Motor India recorded a robust 6.6 per cent year-on-year growth in total monthly sales for December 2025," HMIL Managing Director and CEO Tarun Garg said.

The company delivered a 26.5 per cent year-on-year growth in export volume in December, he added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Company News Industry News Hyundai Motor Hyundai Motor India Ltd

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

