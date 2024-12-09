Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Hyundai Motor to set up 600 charging stations for EVs over next 7 years

Hyundai Motor to set up 600 charging stations for EVs over next 7 years

India's second-largest carmaker is set to launch its first mass-market electric car, the Creta EV, in the coming months

Hyundai

HMIL also stated that it would have a network of 50 public fast charging stations operational by the end of this month. (Photo: Reuters)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Monday said it was planning to install nearly 600 fast charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) in the next seven years, focusing on “key highways and major cities”.
 
In a few months, India’s second largest carmaker will launch its first mass market electric car ‘Creta EV’. Currently, HMIL sells just one electric car, Ioniq 5, at a starting price of Rs 46.05 lakhs (ex-showroom).
 
HMIL on Monday said that it would have a network of 50 fast charging public stations by the end of this month.
 
HMIL’s fast charging stations will be accessible for users of all electric cars, including those of other brands.
 
 
“These stations are strategically located at prominent locations with amenities such as coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping areas. Additionally, marshals are available at most of the stations to assist customers, and 24x7 CCTV surveillance ensures enhanced safety,” it added.
 
Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head-Corporate Planning, HMIL said, “The EV market is expected to grow robustly by 2030. Studies conducted by HMIL have highlighted that customers are apprehensive about driving their EVs for long-distance commutes on highways due to a lack of charging infrastructure.”

More From This Section

Adani group

Group to invest over Rs 7.5 trillion in Rajasthan, says Karan Adani

Bharti Airtel

AI-powered solution helped block 8 bn spam calls, 0.8 bn SMSes: Airtel

LG Electronics

LG to set up new plant at Andhra, fears competition from parent entity

adani

Adani Group most attractive among Indian investment grade cos: Nomura

Eli Lilly & Co.

Eli Lilly to launch its obesity drug at competitive price in India in 2025

 
“Keeping this in mind, HMIL has taken the initiative of installing fast EV chargers on key highways, in addition to major cities. With access to HMC’s (parent company Hyundai Motor Corporation) global EV and battery technology, HMIL is well-positioned to build a comprehensive EV ecosystem in India,” he added.
 
HMIL’s EV charging stations are located in major cities such as Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.
 
“The company has also established a pan India network by setting up charging stations on major highways, including Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur, Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Surat, Bengaluru-Pune, and Pune-Kolhapur,” HMIL noted.
 
In the next year, Maruti Suzuki India will also launch its first electric car in India. Toyota Kirloskar Motors and HMIL's sister company Kia also plans to launch its first mass market electric cars in India in 2025.
 
Earlier this year, the Central government launched a scheme called ‘PM E-Drive’ aimed at enhancing EV adoption through the development of a robust charging infrastructure. With a substantial allocation of Rs 2,000 crores specifically for charging facilities, the scheme plans to install 88,500 fast charging stations across the country, targeting various vehicle categories: 22,100 for electric four-wheelers, 48,400 for two- and three-wheelers, and 1,800 for electric buses. 
 

Also Read

Hyundai

Hyundai to increase car prices by up to Rs 25,000 amid rising costs

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched in India

Maruti Suzuki sales rise 10% in Nov; Hyundai down 7%, TaMo up marginally

Hyundai

Hyundai India receives show cause notice for alleged tax discrepancies

Hyundai, Hyundai motors, Hyundai IPO

Hyundai bets on CNG vehicles, sees rising demand in rural and urban India

Hyundai CEO Jose

Hyundai Motor names Jose Munoz as CEO, first foreign leader of automaker

Topics : Hyundai Motors Hyundai Motor Hyundai electric vehicles Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon