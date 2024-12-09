Hyundai Motor to set up 600 charging stations for EVs over next 7 years

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Monday said it was planning to install nearly 600 fast charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) in the next seven years, focusing on “key highways and major cities”.
In a few months, India’s second largest carmaker will launch its first mass market electric car ‘Creta EV’. Currently, HMIL sells just one electric car, Ioniq 5, at a starting price of Rs 46.05 lakhs (ex-showroom).
HMIL on Monday said that it would have a network of 50 fast charging public stations by the end of this month.
HMIL’s fast charging stations will be accessible for users of all electric cars, including those of other brands.
“These stations are strategically located at prominent locations with amenities such as coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping areas. Additionally, marshals are available at most of the stations to assist customers, and 24x7 CCTV surveillance ensures enhanced safety,” it added.
Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head-Corporate Planning, HMIL said, “The EV market is expected to grow robustly by 2030. Studies conducted by HMIL have highlighted that customers are apprehensive about driving their EVs for long-distance commutes on highways due to a lack of charging infrastructure.”
“Keeping this in mind, HMIL has taken the initiative of installing fast EV chargers on key highways, in addition to major cities. With access to HMC’s (parent company Hyundai Motor Corporation) global EV and battery technology, HMIL is well-positioned to build a comprehensive EV ecosystem in India,” he added.
HMIL’s EV charging stations are located in major cities such as Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.
“The company has also established a pan India network by setting up charging stations on major highways, including Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur, Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Surat, Bengaluru-Pune, and Pune-Kolhapur,” HMIL noted.
In the next year, Maruti Suzuki India will also launch its first electric car in India. Toyota Kirloskar Motors and HMIL's sister company Kia also plans to launch its first mass market electric cars in India in 2025.
Earlier this year, the Central government launched a scheme called ‘PM E-Drive’ aimed at enhancing EV adoption through the development of a robust charging infrastructure. With a substantial allocation of Rs 2,000 crores specifically for charging facilities, the scheme plans to install 88,500 fast charging stations across the country, targeting various vehicle categories: 22,100 for electric four-wheelers, 48,400 for two- and three-wheelers, and 1,800 for electric buses.