Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ACC Q1 results: PAT climbs 4.35% to ₹375 cr; revenue up 18% at ₹6,035 cr

ACC Q1 results: PAT climbs 4.35% to ₹375 cr; revenue up 18% at ₹6,035 cr

ACC's total expenses in the June quarter surged 16.84 per cent to Rs 5,594.25 crore

In the June quarter, it reported "highest-ever volume in Q1 series" to 11.5 million tonnes, up 12 per cent year-on-year (Photo: IndiaMART)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Thursday reported a 4.35 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 375.42 crore for the June 2025 quarter, helped by volume gains and operational efficiencies.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 359.74 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by ACC, now a part of Adani Cement.

Its revenue from operations rose 18 per cent to Rs 6,035.11 crore. It was Rs 5,113.05 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

In the June quarter, it reported "highest-ever volume in Q1 series" to 11.5 million tonnes, up 12 per cent year-on-year, the company said in an earnings statement.

During the quarter, revenue from the cement business rose 16.7 per cent to Rs 5,714.95 crore.

Similarly, its revenue from ready mix concrete jumped 26.67 per cent to Rs 416.28 crore in the June quarter.

It has reported a "healthy upticks in volumes, operational efficiency, cost control, and capex management affirm our progress and reinforce our commitment to industry-leading cost competitiveness," ACC said.

Its Whole-Time Director & CEO Vinod Bahety said ACC's performance in Q1 reflects the strength of its integrated strategy, anchored in premium sales, operational excellence and cost leadership.

"The consistent growth in volumes, efficiency gains, and digital transformation initiatives is enabling us to deliver greater value to our customers and stakeholders," he said.

Over the outlook, ACC said cement demand growth in Q1 FY26 remained strong at 4 per cent amid favourable macroeconomic situations and sustained demand from housing and infrastructure segments.

"Outlook for Q2 FY26 continues to remain strong. For FY26, cement demand is expected to grow between 6 to 7 per cent due to a rise in demand for affordable housing (both rural and urban), higher spending on infrastructure and commercial sector, which includes increased investment in core and allied infrastructure sector," it added.

Shares of ACC Ltd on Thursday were trading at Rs 1,920.35 apiece on BSE, down 1.59 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

