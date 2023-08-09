ICICI Lombard gets Rs 273 crore tax-demand notice from DG GST Intelligence

ICICI Lombard General Insurance has received a Rs 273.44 crore-tax demand notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence with regard to settled motor insurance claims.

According to a regulatory filing, ICICI Lombard, on August 8, received a show cause notice, dated July 26, alleging a tax demand of Rs 273,44,50,284 under the GST Act along with interest and penalty.

"The matter largely relates to an industry-wide issue on applicability of GST on salvage adjusted and ineligible input tax credit, on motor claims settled. The company has deposited Rs 104,13,18,970 under protest, without accepting any liability in this regard," it said.

Further, ICICI Lombard said the company would be filing its response to the show cause notice.

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance closed 1.70 per cent lower at Rs 1,391.60 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

