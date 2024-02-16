Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal seeks interim bail to treat cancer

In the plea moved on Thursday for interim bail, Jet Airways founder Goyal said malignancy was revealed during the tests undertaken by the private doctors

Jet Airways

Representational image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 8:48 AM IST
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, an accused in a money laundering case, has moved a plea before a special court here seeking interim bail for treatment of malignancy, which was revealed during tests conducted by private doctors.
The court passed an initial order for setting up a medical board to examine Goyal's medical reports as ED sought time to respond to his interim bail plea.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Last month, special judge for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) M G Deshpande had allowed Goyal (74) to undergo medical tests by private doctors.
In the plea moved on Thursday for interim bail, Jet Airways founder Goyal said malignancy was revealed during the tests undertaken by the private doctors.
As per his medical records, Goyal has small tumours in his intestine (common location for small tumours), called 'Neuro Endocrine Tumours' (slow growing cancer).
He also has a hiatus hernia of about 35 cm to 40 cm with severe reflux oesophagitis, which is a medical condition that occurs when the upper part of the stomach bulges through the diaphragm into the chest cavity.
It is suggested that the stomach will have to be brought down and prevent acid reflux by long-term medication or surgery.
His report also revealed a short segment of narrowing at the junction of the mid and lower esophagus, indicative of Barrett's esophagus, which is a pre-cancerous condition.
Goyal's application said his biopsy was sent for histopathological analysis and immunohistochemistry.
Based on the findings it is imperative Goyal undergoes a PET scan to determine the stage of malignancy, based on which doctors will be able to determine the line of treatment, including surgery and chemotherapy, the plea said.
The doctors have advised an aggressive and immediate line of treatment to arrest any fatal issues that could arise in the applicant's case, the plea added.

Also Read

Goyal's resistance in diluting his stakes led to Jet Airways' fall, says ED

Court allows Jet founder Goyal to undergo colonoscopy at private hospital

NCLAT adjourns Jet Airways hearing to Nov 1 as creditors seek more time

ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in Rs 538 cr bank fraud case

ED allegations false: Jet Airways founder seeks bail in bank fraud case

Paytm Payments Bank curbs may have limited impact, shows data

59% Indian enterprises actively using AI in business activities: IBM report

What next for Zee Ent: The answer will only unfold in the coming months

Julius Baer India gets over Rs 300 cr; Juniper Hotels IPO opens Feb 21

India Yamaha Motor recalls 300,000 scooters to rectify brake parts

Special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves submitted that a medical board of J J Hospital be constituted as instructed by ED and Goyal's medical papers be referred to it for opinion, after which the ED will submit their reply with more clarity.
Gonsalves said they (ED) are not experts to directly rely upon the various test results and the medical papers annexed to Goyal's application and give opinion and file reply accordingly.
Goyal's lawyer said he has no objection but asserted the medical board must be set up at the earliest so that time consumed in the process does not affect the accused's health.
After hearing both sides, the court said the dean of JJ Hospital is requested to constitute a medical board as requested by ED and examine Goyal thoroughly.
The medical board should convey its candid opinion to the court by February 20, the judge said.
The board shall ascertain the sickness and submit whether the proposed treatment based on medical papers of Goyal is available at JJ hospital, the court added.
The businessman was arrested in September 2023 by the ED, which claimed he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank.
The money laundering case stems from an FIR of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former executives of the now-grounded carrier in connection with the alleged bank fraud.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Jet Airways Jet Airways crisis Jet Airways stock Naresh Goyal Aviation industry DGCA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon