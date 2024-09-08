Incuspaze takes on lease 325k sq ft office space in Bengaluru to expand biz

Coworking firm Incuspaze has taken on lease 3.25 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru to expand its business and cater to the rising demand for managed flexible workspace. The company has taken space in the QUBE Software Park, Outer Ring Road (ORR) Bengaluru. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The new facility will have the capability to accommodate more than 5,000 seats. Last month, Incuspaze had taken on lease 1.56 lakh sq ft office space in Whitefield, Bengaluru. "Our expansion into this prestigious location is a testament to our commitment to providing top-tier workspaces in prime business environments.

"Additionally, the availability of large land parcels and proximity to an established IT talent pool and residential hubs make the Outer Ring Road one of Bangalore's most attractive IT growth corridors," Incuspaze Managing Partner Sanjay Chatrath said.

Incuspaze founder and CEO Sanjay Choudhary said, "This collaboration marks a significant step towards fostering innovation and creating a vibrant ecosystem for growth".

Incuspaze said its strategic expansion in Bengaluru is attributed to India's growth-oriented ecosystem, which continues to attract domestic and foreign occupiers.

In the coming 12 months, Incuspaze will be adding 2 million sq ft of office space in Bengaluru and other key cities of south India as a whole.

Established in 2016, Incuspaze has a presence in 44 locations across 18 cities with a total portfolio of 4 million square feet.