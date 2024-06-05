Business Standard
Delhi HC asks Centre to decide on AAP office space allotment in six weeks

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking allotment of space for its office by the Centre on account of it being recognised as a national party

Delhi HC

The petition seeking allotment of land to the AAP is pending in the high court ( File image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said the AAP is entitled to space for a party office here like other political parties and asked the Centre to take a decision on the issue within six weeks.
Justice Subramonium Prasad said "pressure" or non-availability of a house in the general pool cannot be a reason for rejection of the request.
"They are entitled to a house from the general pool. Mere pressure or non-availability is no reason to reject because pressure is always there and houses have always been allotted to political parties," the court stated.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking allotment of space for its office by the Centre on account of it being recognised as a national party.
Considering that the AAP needs to vacate its current office in Rouse Avenue by June 15, the party's counsel had argued that a unit on Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg, which is presently with one of its city ministers, ought to be temporarily allotted to it.
Justice Prasad, however, said the party cannot claim entitlement to the DDU Marg property.
If the AAP's representation is rejected by the Centre, the party can take appropriate steps, the judge added.
The AAP had moved the court last year seeking a piece of land in the national capital for the construction of its office on account of being recognised as a national party or allotment of a housing unit on a licence basis for the time being.
The petition seeking allotment of land to the AAP is pending in the high court.
In March, the Supreme Court had granted the AAP time till June 15 to vacate its Rouse Avenue office after noting that the land was allotted to the Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has said in court that since land has been allotted by the authorities for the construction of office premises to all other national parties in central locations in New Delhi, it is incumbent upon them to ensure that a similar allotment is also made to it in accordance with its entitlement as per the Centre's policy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi High Court AAP Centre Govt Office Delhi Aam Aadmi Party

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

