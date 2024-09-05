Business Standard
India has potential to be in top five markets for Maybach brand: Mercedes

Stating that Mercedes-Benz is leading the charge in luxury electric mobility, it said the company's Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) portfolio in country is witnessing steady growth and increased sales

Mercedes logo |(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday said India has the potential to become one of the top five markets for its Maybach brand of cars in sales volume.
Launching the electric version of its first-ever all-electric Mercedes-Maybach in India, the company's managing director and CEO Santosh Iyer said the launch of the new car models -- Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV manifests the firm's ambition to lead in digital and electric mobility with a focus on ultra-luxury segment.
The Maybach EQS 680 SUV starts at Rs 2.25 crore onwards (all India ex-showroom).
"We have got into the top 10 markets in the world (in terms of sales numbers). We are the fastest growing. We would have done (sold) more than 1,500 Maybach's across models," Iyer said.
Calling the brand very strategic and important for the company, Iyer said, "We would like India to further grow in this space. We would like to come in the top five for sure it is (only) a matter of time, we see the growth potential for Maybach in India".
Stating that Mercedes-Benz is leading the charge in luxury electric mobility, it said the company's Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) portfolio in the country is witnessing steady growth and increased sales.
Mercedes-Benz in India now offers five BEVs in its portfolio, including EQA, EQB, EQE SUV, EQS sedan and Maybach EQS 680 SUV.

"With the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, we redefine automotive excellence in the age of electromobility. The new launch manifests our ambition to lead in digital and electric, with a sharp focus on bolstering our top-end luxury offering.
"With the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, we continue to hone our BEV portfolio further in India, offering a diverse choice for our discerning customers. We strongly believe there can be no luxury without sustainability and Mercedes-Benz will continue to create the BEV ecosystem for transitioning to electromobility in the future," Iyer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

