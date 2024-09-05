Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Meesho hires 850k staff before festivals, mostly from tier-3, tier 4 cities

Meesho hires 850k staff before festivals, mostly from tier-3, tier 4 cities

This marks a 70 per cent increase from its seasonal hiring last year, according to a company statement

Meesho

Additionally, Meesho has hired about 3.5 lakh gig workers.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

E-commerce platform Meesho on Thursday said it has hired 8.5 lakh seasonal staff within its seller and logistics network ahead of the festival season, mostly from tier-3 and tier-4 regions.
This marks a 70 per cent increase from its seasonal hiring last year, according to a company statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"This festive season, we are particularly thrilled to have enabled 8.5 lakh seasonal jobs, especially in tier-3 and beyond cities. Empowering SMBs, local manufacturers and logistics providers to scale their business is resulting in meaningful economic opportunities that is driving financial inclusion in these regions," said Sourabh Pandey, CXO, Fulfilment and Experience, Meesho.
Meesho's sellers have hired 5 lakh seasonal workers as part of their requirements for the festive season, the statement said.
Additionally, Meesho has hired about 3.5 lakh gig workers through its third-party logistics providers including Delhivery, Ecom Express, Shadowfax, and Xpressbees, along with its own logistic vertical Valmo.
"More than 60 per cent of these are coming from tier 3 and tier 4 regions," the statement said.
These roles largely involve first-mile, middle-mile, and delivery associates, responsible for duties such as picking, sorting, loading, unloading, and handling returns, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Meesho, Mohit Rajani

E-commerce major Meesho appoints Mohit Rajani as chief product officer

Zepto founders with the riders (Left to right- Kaivalya Vohra, Aadit Palicha)

Zepto raises $340 mn in Series G funding, valuation shoots to $5 bn

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

E-commerce adoption surges in Bharat; tier 4+ users lead as repeat shoppers

PremiumSanjeev Barnwal, founder and CTO of Meesho

GenAI helped reduce customer support chat costs by 90%: Meesho CTO Barnwal

Meesho

Meesho strengthens board with appointment of four independent directors

Topics : Meesho festive season E-commerce firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon