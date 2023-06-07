Maruti prices Jimny competitively at Rs 12.74 lakh to match Mahindra Thar

India's largest passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) priced its sports utility vehicle (SUV) Jimny starting at Rs 12.74 lakh, in order to take on Mahindra Thar. A senior MSIL official said the car will play a key role in the company's goal of becoming the country's largest SUV maker.
Mahindra Thar is available both as a rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. The all-wheel drive option of Thar is available at Rs 13.8-16.78 lakh, while the rear-wheel drive starts at about Rs 10.5 lakh. M&M is planning to bring out a 5-door version of the Thar, which will then directly compete with the Jimny. Launched in 2019, Tata’s Harrier starts at Rs 14.99 lakh ex-showroom and goes up to Rs 24.07 lakh.
An off-roader 5-door vehicle, Jimny will be available across Nexa showrooms from June 7 and will be priced between Rs 12.7 lakh and Rs 15.05 lakh. The company sells the Brezza via its Arena dealerships. Announcing the prices of the Jimny, Hishahi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, "With its timeless design and exceptional off-road capabilities powered by Suzuki's ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) technology, the Jimny has been breaking stereotypes for over five decades since its global debut in 1970. The launch of Jimny (5-door) marks an exhilarating milestone in our SUV portfolio and will play an important role in our goal of becoming the country’s largest SUV maker."
SUV industry volumes were 1,673,000 units in FY23, with Maruti's share at 12 per cent, or 202,000 units.
