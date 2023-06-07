Maruti prices Jimny competitively at Rs 12.74 lakh to match Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar is available both as a rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. The all-wheel drive option of Thar is available at Rs 13.8-16.78 lakh, while the rear-wheel drive starts at about Rs 10.5 lakh. M&M is planning to bring out a 5-door version of the Thar, which will then directly compete with the Jimny. Launched in 2019, Tata’s Harrier starts at Rs 14.99 lakh ex-showroom and goes up to Rs 24.07 lakh.

India's largest passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) priced its sports utility vehicle (SUV) Jimny starting at Rs 12.74 lakh, in order to take on Mahindra Thar. A senior MSIL official said the car will play a key role in the company's goal of becoming the country's largest SUV maker.