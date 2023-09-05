PowerSchool acquires Indian edtech firm Neverskip for undisclosed sum

US-based edtech firm PowerSchool has acquired Chennai-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software company Neverskip for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition combines Neverskip's ERP with PowerSchool's solutions to create a unified technology platform for schools in India. This would optimise operations, elevate student and staff success, and increase overall family engagement. With this acquisition, PowerSchool will immediately expand its reach to over 900 schools and 1.2 million students in India. This also sets a foundation for the firm to tap into the larger Indian education market.

"We have the opportunity to make an immediate impact in the Indian education system and improve outcomes for nearly 250 million school-aged students," Hardeep Gulati, chief executive officer of PowerSchool, said. "Our acquisition of Neverskip is an instrumental step in our journey to provide personalised education to all."

Over the last two decades, PowerSchool has been catering to over 50 million students in more than 90 countries. PowerSchool reported $630 million revenue in 2022, with a valuation of $4.3 billion, and forecasts a revenue target of approximately $690 million for 2023. The brand's user-friendly Learning Management System (LMS), Schoology Learning, supports over 60,000 schools globally.

"This step enables us to expand our solution suite and value to customers and dramatically expand our scale and reach," said Shankar Jambulingam, founder and chief executive officer at Neverskip.

With this acquisition, PowerSchool and Neverskip will now support some of India's most renowned schools, including D.A.V Group of Schools, Ekya, Maxford, Future Kids, Manipal School, and SBOA Group of Schools with its products. With this acquisition, PowerSchool will now extend its technology by providing centralised access to all administrative and learning functions. These include admissions, transport, student records, homework, assignments, examinations, report cards, and parent communication.

Apoorav Nischal, managing director and country head, PowerSchool India, said industry research indicates the increase in school digitisation, which is expected to exceed $500 million in the next five years. The scalability of the Indian ERP market in this area is expected to reach $1.04 billion by 2028. "All of this is expected to increase the need and demand for tech-powered learning solutions," said Nischal.