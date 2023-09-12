Indian companies stare at rise in borrowing cost this festive season

Indian companies are staring at a rise in their cost of borrowing this festive season after the spread between the AAA rated corporate bond and the corresponding government security narrowed, amid tighter liquidity conditions.

The yield spread between AAA rated 5-year corporate bond and 5 year government bond narrowed by 7 basis points in August, whereas, the spread narrowed by 2 basis points, and 5 basis points in 3, and 10 year respectively.

In what could be an early sign that the cost of borrowing for companies is rising, the spread has widened by 2 basis points and 4 basis points for three and 10 year in September so far, while the spread has remained unchanged for the 5 year tenure.

“The spread might increase due to tight liquidity; also post the Shapoorji Pallonji deal there might be demand for higher yield as that paper is trading in the market at 16 per cent. The credit growth is there, and besides banks, NBFCs are also trying to tap the market through various sources,” Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, bond market veteran and founder of Rockfort Fincap said. “The extent of the widening of the yield spread will depend on the supply-demand factor,” he added.

In July, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group raised Rs 14,300 crore from a clutch of investors at 18.75% by issuing BBB- bonds.

With tax outflow starting from Sept 15 coupled with credit demand during the festival season, the spread is likely to rise. Non-banking finance companies are looking to tap the bond market in order to raise funds to meet their credit disbursement requirement.

“Corporate bond spreads in both the AAA and credit space continue to trade at compressed spreads. With the approach of the busy season and lower net government borrowing in H2 (October-March), these spreads could face upward pressure,” a report by Bandhan Mutual Fund said.

Corporate bonds consistently command higher prices than government securities. This premium, referred to as the spread, reflects the disparity in yields between corporate bonds and government securities with matching maturities. This spread serves as compensation for the increased default risk typically associated with corporate bonds.

According to the existing schedule, the central government aims to borrow a total of Rs. 15.43 trillion through bond sales in the current financial year, with approximately 42 per cent of this amount planned to be borrowed during the October-March period.

“The yield spread might widen if there is liquidity shortage, but going forward, far from here, they (yield) will remain high for longer. The yields are not expected to come down any time soon, but also they will not move up significantly” Ajay Manglunia, Managing Director, and head Investment grade group at JM financial said.

The surplus liquidity in the banking system fell to Rs.41,706 crore on Monday, against Rs. 86,093 crore on Sunday despite the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to discontinue the Incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (I-CRR). The funds that were impounded will be returned to banks in a phased manner ahead of the festive season during which demand for cash rises.

Out of the total I-CRR maintained, 25 per cent will be disbursed on September 9, another 25 per cent on September 23, and the remaining 50 per cent will be released on October 7.