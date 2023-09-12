SAP Labs India's Sindhu Gangadharan appointed as Nasscom vice-chairperson

Sindhu Gangadharan, senior vice president and managing director, SAP Labs India and Head, SAP User Enablement, has been appointed as vice chairperson of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom). In her new role, Gangadharan will leverage her extensive experience in technology and corporate leadership gained over decades in both India and Germany to help shape India's TechAde.

As the first woman to lead SAP Labs India, SAP's largest research and development centre globally, Gangadharan is responsible for overseeing product development and innovation at all five centres – Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Pune, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. In addition, she is the Head of SAP User Enablement, which provides a consistent, intelligent, and personalised enablement for SAP's entire product portfolio.

"Nasscom has played a pivotal role in helping accelerate India's transition into the innovation hub for the world. I am honoured to assume the office of the vice chairperson at Nasscom and shape the future of India's TechAde in collaboration with some of the finest minds in the industry," said Sindhu Gangadharan, vice chairperson, Nasscom. "India, powered by its engineering research and development prowess, growing scientific capabilities, and large talent base, holds immense potential to drive large-scale digital transformation that is sustainable and accessible to all."

Earlier this year, Gangadharan was appointed as chairperson of the Nasscom GCC Council for the financial year 2023 to 2025. She also serves on the board of organisations including Siemens India and Titan Company Limited. Sindhu is also a member of the Steering Committee of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, an industry body driving the bilateral trade and deliberations between India and Germany.

Gangadharan's journey as a woman leader in technology and her continued support in empowering and enabling the youth of India has earned her a position on the Advisory Board of YuWaah, supported by UNICEF.