Indian exporters on Amazon see over 80% business growth during BFCM sale

During the Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) shopping events held globally between November 17-27, Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling saw more than 80 per cent business growth compared to business as usual (11-day period starting October 20th) and over 25 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

Coming right after the festive season in India, the BFCM sale has traditionally been a key sales period for Indian exporters, and the BFCM'23 shopping event provided a spike in business for thousands of exporters on Amazon Global Selling. Exporters from tier 2 and tier 3 cities saw strong year-on-year growth during this period — Karur (over 100 per cent Y-o-Y), Junagadh (nearly 100 per cent Y-o-Y), Erode (over 50 per cent Y-o-Y), Jaipur (over 30 per cent Y-o-Y).

“Our focus remains on enabling businesses of all sizes across India to leverage Amazon’s logistics and infrastructure to cater to customers across the world,” said Bhupen Wakankar, Director, Global Trade, Amazon India. “We are humbled to play a role in taking their ‘Made in India’ products global as we continue to work towards our pledge of enabling $20 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025.”

Customers across global markets shopped from Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling during the 11-day sale period with North America, Europe, and the Middle East driving the highest sales. The highest growth was seen in categories like beauty (over 80 per cent Y-o-Y), health and personal care (nearly 50 per cent Y-o-Y), grocery (over 30 per cent Y-o-Y), home (nearly 30 per cent Y-o-Y), and kitchen (nearly 30 per cent Y-o-Y).

Popular Indian brands selling internationally, including CGK Unlimited, Lane Linen, Kitsch, Skillmatics, California Design Den, and Gurunanda, along with thousands of others, saw high demand during BFCM 2023.

“We’ve had a fantastic BFCM’23 with business growing 3x Y-o-Y,” said Hemant Pisharody, Business Head, Homespun Global. “With a longer sale period this year, we had started preparing our inventory and improving discoverability four months in advance and our efforts paid off.”

To enable more businesses to leverage e-commerce exports and sell globally during the holiday season, Amazon recently launched SEND, an Amazon-partnered carrier program, to simplify international shipping for Indian exporters. Hundreds of Indian exporters leveraged SEND to ship their products this festive season within the first month of launch.

"We have been using SEND Ocean Shipping services to ship products to the US and are extremely satisfied with the efficiency and reliability of the service,” said Krishna Murari, co-founder, Cottington.