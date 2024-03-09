Sensex (    %)
                             
IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Istanbul delays due to technical issue

The IndiGo flight coming from Mumbai to Istanbul has been delayed due to a technical issue, the airline said on Saturday.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

According to the official statement, passengers for this flight are being accommodated on two special flights operated by A32x aircraft.
"IndiGo's flight 6E18 from Mumbai to Istanbul has been delayed due to a technical issue with the incoming aircraft from Istanbul. Passengers for this flight are being accommodated on 2 special flights operated by A32x aircraft and, we are currently working with the regulator to obtain the requisite clearances at the earliest," an official statement said.
"At this moment, ensuring passengers' comfort caused by this unforeseen situation is our top priority and we are providing alternate options, rescheduling, and refunds as per norms. IndiGo sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience resulting from this delay," it added.
Earlier, a 42-year-old passenger travelling in an IndiGo flight on Tuesday was arrested by the Mumbai police for smoking beedi onboard.
When the incident came before the crew member of IndiGo, they immediately stopped him, said officials.
When the plane landed at Mumbai Airport, the passenger was handed over to the police.
A case has been registered against the accused identified as Mohammed Fakruddin under section 336 of the IPPC and Aircraft Act. The accused is currently in judicial custody, said police.

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

