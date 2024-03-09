Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Still trying to evict elite Russian government hackers, says Microsoft

Tech giant Microsoft has so far not been able to evict Russian government hackers who broke into the email accounts of senior company officials in November

Microsoft

Representational image

AP Boston
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft said on Friday it's still trying to evict the elite Russian government hackers who broke into the email accounts of senior company executives in November and who it said have been trying to breach customer networks with stolen access data.
The hackers from Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service used data obtained in the intrusion, which it disclosed in mid-January, to compromise some source-code repositories and internal systems, the software giant said in a blog and a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A company spokesman would not characterise what source code was accessed and what capability the hackers gained to further compromise customer and Microsoft systems. Microsoft said on Friday that the hackers stole secrets from email communications between the company and unspecified customers cryptographic secrets such as passwords, certificates and authentication keys and that it was reaching out to them to assist in taking mitigating measures.
Cloud-computing company Hewlett Packard Enterprise disclosed on January 24 that it, too, was an SVR hacking victim and that it had been informed of the breach by whom it would not say two weeks earlier, coinciding with Microsoft's discovery it had been hacked.
The threat actor's ongoing attack is characterised by a sustained, significant commitment of the threat actor's resources, coordination, and focus, Microsoft said on Friday, adding that it could be using obtained data to accumulate a picture of areas to attack and enhance its ability to do so.
Cybersecurity experts said Microsoft's admission that the SVR hack had not been contained exposes the perils of the heavy reliance by government and business on the Redmond, Washington, company's software monoculture and the fact that so many of its customers are linked through its global cloud network.
This has tremendous national security implications," said Tom Kellermann of the cybersecurity firm Contrast Security. "The Russians can now leverage supply chain attacks against Microsoft's customers."

Amit Yoran, the CEO of Tenable, also issued a statement, expressing both alarm and dismay. He is among security professionals who find Microsoft overly secretive about its vulnerabilities and how it handles hacks.
We should all be furious that this keeps happening, Yoran said. "These breaches aren't isolated from each other and Microsoft's shady security practices and misleading statements purposely obfuscate the whole truth.
Microsoft said it had not yet determined whether the incident is likely to materially impact its finances. It also said the intrusion's stubbornness reflects what has become more broadly an unprecedented global threat landscape, especially in terms of sophisticated nation-state attacks.

Also Read

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

Parliament breach update: Accused agree to submit to polygraph, narco test

Delhi police detains Karnataka ex-cop's son in Parliament breach case

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

United Airlines' plane veers off runway in third Boeing mishap of the week

Boeing's largest union demands 40% salary hike over 3 yrs, as talks begin

OpenAI's Sam Altman returns to company's board after probe clears him

Tata Sons' net debt burden at eight-year low as cash reserves swell

Signature Global to invest Rs 2,200 crore to develop housing project

The hackers, known as Cozy Bear, are the same hacking team behind the SolarWinds breach.
When it initially announced the hack, Microsoft said the SVR unit broke into its corporate email system and accessed accounts of some senior executives as well as employees on its cybersecurity and legal teams. It would not say how many accounts were compromised.
At the time, Microsoft said it was able to remove the hackers' access from the compromised accounts on or about January 13. But by then, they clearly had a foothold.
It said they got in by compromising credentials on a legacy test account but never elaborated.
Microsoft's latest disclosure comes three months after a new US Securities and Exchange Commission rule took effect that compels publicly traded companies to disclose breaches that could negatively impact their business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Satya Nadella Microsoft survey Microsoft Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon