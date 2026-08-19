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Home / Companies / News / IndiGo reservation platform issues disrupt some bookings, check-in

IndiGo reservation platform issues disrupt some bookings, check-in

India's largest airline IndiGo said on Wednesday it was experiencing intermittent issues with its core reservation ​platform, as some customers faced problems booking tickets and ​checking-in online.

Flights, fog, Indigo

Indigo

Reuters NEW DELHI, Aug 19
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 6:56 PM IST

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India's largest airline IndiGo said on Wednesday it was experiencing intermittent issues with its ‌core reservation platform, as some customers faced problems ​booking tickets and checking-in ​online. The airline, which controls more than 65% of India's domestic aviation market, said ​in a post on X that its teams were working with a partner to fix the issue as soon as possible. It did not identify the partner or say what had caused the disruption. 
Reuters journalists in at least three ​Indian cities were unable to book tickets through the IndiGo website, which displayed a "no data ‌available" message when they searched for flights. 
 
  Another travel booking website said "the airline ​systems are currently experiencing a technical problem. Please try again in a short while", when Reuters tried to book a ticket. Several people complained to the airline on X that they ‌were unable to book flights or ​complete online check-in. One user said ‌on X that he had been unable to complete web check-in since Wednesday ‌morning on both the IndiGo website and its app, and that a customer ​care executive was also unable to assist because of apparent server issues. IndiGo advised customers requiring immediate travel assistance to contact its ​call centre, while those travelling later were asked to try the website or app again after some time. The ministry of civil aviation ‌did not respond to an email seeking comment.  The airline came under sharp scrutiny ‌in December after poor pilot roster planning forced it to cancel around 4,500 flights, stranding tens of thousands of passengers and disrupting travel across India, in the worst such aviation crisis in India in years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : IndiGo

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 6:56 PM IST